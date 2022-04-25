ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Alex Caruso is in concussion protocol and is questionable to play for the Chicago Bulls in Wednesday’s Game 5

By Julia Poe, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21PMie_0fJfAren00
Bulls guard Alex Caruso during Game 4 at the United Center on April 24, 2022. Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Point guard Alex Caruso could miss Game 5 of the Chicago Bulls’ first-round playoff series after being placed in concussion protocol.

Caruso took an inadvertent blow to the face from Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter in the second quarter of Sunday’s Game 4 loss. Carter’s arm swiped across Caruso’s face as Carter drove by Caruso and appeared to make contact twice.

The contact caused Caruso’s nose to bleed, which required several minutes of cleanup before he could return to the game.

Although Caruso insisted on playing through the quarter, coach Billy Donovan said Caruso was visibly in pain and exhibited concussion symptoms in the locker room, which resulted in his removal from the game.

After further tests, Caruso was placed in concussion protocol Monday. Donovan said Caruso will be “day to day” as he continues to test, and the Bulls medical staff is unsure when he will be approved for contact.

“Now it’s about how soon does he start to not have symptoms anymore before he can get back in play,” Donovan said. “His availability in Game 5 right now is up in the air.”

Losing Caruso would be a blow to the Bulls as they face elimination Wednesday against the Bucks, who hold a 3-1 lead with home-court advantage. Caruso has started at point guard throughout the series and in the final stretch of the regular season.

He has been sidelined for long stretches of this season because of injuries, including a broken wrist and back spasms . Rookie Ayo Dosunmu typically has filled in in Caruso’s absence.

Besides missing a starting guard, the Bulls also would lose their sharpest defensive edge without Caruso on the perimeter. Defense is a necessity for the Bulls, as they’ve averaged only 94 points in the series.

Donovan said the Bulls expect to reassess Caruso on Tuesday before they head up to Milwaukee to prepare for Game 5.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Alex Caruso’s status for Bulls’ must-win Game 5 vs Bucks in serious doubt after concussion scare

The Chicago Bulls arrived at the United Center with their NBA Playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks tied at a game apiece. The Bulls had a chance to seize control of the series with Bucks forward Khris Middleton sidelined, though that hasn’t been the case, as Milwaukee has been the one in control, heading back home with a commanding 3-games-to-1 lead. If that wasn’t discouraging enough, the Bulls are dealing with a key injury of their own, as guard Alex Caruso was forced to exit the Game 4 loss after taking an elbow to the face from Bucks guard Jevon Carter. Caruso, who is in the league’s concussion protocol, could now be in serious doubt of suiting up in Game 5 vs. the Bucks. Jamal Collier of ESPN has the latest.
CHICAGO, IL
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson And Larry Bird Agreed When Michael Jordan Told Them In 1992 That The NBA Was His League: "I Just Want You Two To Know, There's A New Sheriff In Town And His Name Is Michael Jordan."

Michael Jordan has always been supremely confident in himself and his abilities, it was part of the mentality that allowed him to become good enough to win 6 NBA titles in 8 years and claim the title of GOAT. And his desire was always to surpass the best, which for him meant overtaking the legacies of Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, the two players that dominated the NBA between them in the 1980s.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Chicago Tribune

Alex DeBrincat ponders his future with the Chicago Blackhawks — as well as life without Patrick Kane or Jonathan Toews

As franchise cornerstones, Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews — and their final season under contract — suck up so much oxygen in the Chicago Blackhawks atmosphere that it’s easy to overlook that, come next season, Alex DeBrincat will play out the end of his deal too. DeBrincat has one last season at $6.4 million before he becomes a restricted free agent with arbitration rights. The 40-goal ...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Bulls guard Zach LaVine enters NBA’s health and safety protocols

CHICAGO – After a rough weekend on the court this weekend, things haven’t gotten much better off of it either. On Tuesday, the Bulls announced that guard Zach LaVine has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols for COVID-19. This puts his status for Wednesday’s Game 5 of the team’s first round series against the […]
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Column: Return of playoff basketball to the United Center rekindles memories of the Chicago Bulls’ past

A small crowd of 3,739 showed up at the Coliseum on March 23, 1967, for the first home playoff game in Chicago Bulls history, a forgettable 113-107 Game 2 loss to the St. Louis Hawks. It was the inaugural season of an expansion team that surprised everyone by making the Western Conference playoffs before getting swept in three games by point guard Lenny Wilkens and the Hawks. “For the new ...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jevon Carter
Person
Billy Donovan
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Ayo Dosunmu
numberfire.com

Bulls' Alex Caruso (face) will not return Sunday

The Chicago Bulls announced that guard Alex Caruso (facial injury) will not return to Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Caruso suffered a face injury in the fourth game of the Bulls' series against the Bucks and will not return to the contest. Ayo Dosunmu started in his stead when the second half opened.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Giannis, Grayson Allen spark Bucks over Bulls in Game 4

Grayson Allen set playoff career highs with 27 points and six 3-pointers, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 17 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls 119-95 on Sunday to take a 3-1 lead in their first-round series. Jrue Holiday scored 26, and the Bucks made it look...
CHICAGO, IL
theScore

LaVine enters protocols, will reportedly miss Bulls' must-win Game 5

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine entered health and safety protocols, the team announced Tuesday. LaVine is expected to miss Wednesday's Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. Chicago is down 3-1 in the series and hoping to stave off elimination. The Bulls confirmed that LaVine...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#Tns Point#The Chicago Bulls
Yardbarker

Bulls star Zach LaVine enters protocols ahead of Wednesday's elimination game vs. Bucks

The Chicago Bulls could be without one of their best players heading into a do-or-die Game 5 versus the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. On Tuesday, it was revealed by the league that two-time All-Star Zach LaVine entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Unfortunately for the Bulls and their fans, this comes a day before the team competes in an elimination game after going down 3-1 in their best of seven series following a 119-95 loss on Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBC Chicago

Zach LaVine's Future, Bulls' Core Will Be Focus of Looming Offseason

LaVine's future, Bulls' core will be focus of offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. With Zach LaVine landing in the league’s health and safety protocols and Alex Caruso still in concussion protocols, it almost feels cruel to recall what Artūras Karnišovas joked sat atop his wish list as February's trade deadline passed with no action.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Column: Grayson Allen feeds off boos from Chicago Bulls fans — and Milwaukee Bucks teammates — in a sizzling Game 4 performance

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers famously declared “I still own you” last October after beating the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. But now it appears Rodgers may have to work out a timeshare agreement of Chicago teams with Grayson Allen. The Milwaukee Bucks reserve guard came to the United Center on Friday with a target on his back and dominated the Bulls in back-to-back games, ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy