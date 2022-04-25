ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man held on suspicion of kidnap after Burnley woman goes missing

By Harry Taylor
 1 day ago

A man arrested by police investigating the disappearance of a 33-year-old woman in Burnley is said to be known to her.

Detectives have been given 36 more hours to question a 50-year-old man, from Burnley, on suspicion of kidnap. In a statement on Monday, Lancashire constabulary said the man was known to Katie Kenyon, who has not been seen since Friday morning.

Kenyon was seen leaving an address in Todmorden Road, Burnley. At about 9.30am, a woman matching her description was witnessed leaving with a man and travelling in a silver Ford Transit to the Bolton-by-Bowland area of north Lancashire.

Kenyon, from Padiham, near Burnley, has not been seen since. Family members said her disappearance was out of character.

Police have brought in mountain rescue teams and firefighters to help search the rural area. She is described as white, 5ft 9in, with shoulder-length blond hair.

She was last seen wearing a blue cardigan, a light blue and white top, and black leggings.

Police issued a photograph of the silver Transit van as they appealed for anyone who saw the vehicle, or has dashcam footage of it, to come forward.

The silver Ford Transit that Kenyon was seen entering with a man before she went missing. Photograph: Lancashire Constabulary/PA

DCI Al Davies, of Lancashire constabulary’s major investigation team, said: “We continue to be extremely concerned about Katie and we have a large team who are working hard to try and find out what has happened to her.

“I am keeping an open mind about what has happened to her but my concern obviously grows as time goes by.

“I would appeal again for anyone who was in the Bolton-by-Bowland area on Friday and saw anything suspicious to get in touch, especially if they saw the silver van or Katie alone or in company.

“Please do come and speak to us even if you think the information you have may not be important.”

Community Policy