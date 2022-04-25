Online Solicitation of a Minor Arrests Top Weekend Booking Report
SAN ANGELO, TX – 42 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the weekend.
The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 42 arrests on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday including the following:
- Christopher Rose was arrested for online solicitation of a minor sexual conduct at 7:40 p.m. His bond was set at $50,000.
- Christopher Wilson was arrested for online solicitation of a minor by sexual conduct and possession of marijuana at 8:45 p.m. His bond was set at $51,000.
The following were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Friday, Apr. 22, 2022:
- Anthony Beasley was arrested for a MISC parole violation at 2:19 a.m. He was released at 10:13 a.m.
- Joshua Delacerda was arrested for continuous violence against the family at 8:51 a.m. His bond was set at $25,000 and he was released Sunday at 1:43 p.m.
- Gerald Martinez was arrested for online solicitation of a minor sexual conduct at 11 a.m.
