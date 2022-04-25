ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Online Solicitation of a Minor Arrests Top Weekend Booking Report

By Matt Trammell
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VTa2x_0fJfAdXr00

SAN ANGELO, TX – 42 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the weekend.

San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.

The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 42 arrests on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday including the following:

  • Christopher Rose was arrested for online solicitation of a minor sexual conduct at 7:40 p.m. His bond was set at $50,000.
  • Christopher Wilson was arrested for online solicitation of a minor by sexual conduct and possession of marijuana at 8:45 p.m. His bond was set at $51,000.

There are currently 545 inmates at the TGCDF as of Monday.

Name Christopher Rose (L) Christopher Wilson (R) Copyright LIVE! Photo

The following were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Friday, Apr. 22, 2022:

  • Anthony Beasley was arrested for a MISC parole violation at 2:19 a.m. He was released at 10:13 a.m.
  • Joshua Delacerda was arrested for continuous violence against the family at 8:51 a.m. His bond was set at $25,000 and he was released Sunday at 1:43 p.m.
  • Gerald Martinez was arrested for online solicitation of a minor sexual conduct at 11 a.m.

The following is a key for the above abbreviations:

  • MISC- Miscellaneous
  • VOP- Violation of Parole
  • GOB- Going off Bond
  • VPTA- Violation Promise to Appear
  • GJI- Grand Jury Indictment
  • COMM- Commuted Sentence
  • RPR- Release of Personal Recognizance
  • CPF- Capias Pro Fine
  • J/N- Judgement NISI
  • ICE- Immigration Custom Enforcement
  • TDCJ- Texas Department of Criminal Justice
  • DWLI- Driving While License Invalid
  • POSS MARIJ- Possession of Marijuana
  • DWI- Driving While I

Comments / 1

8 Arrested in San Angelo During Online Predator Sting

SAN ANGELO ,TX — Eight suspects were arrested over the weekend in a child trafficking sting. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on the dates of April 21, 22 and 23rd 2022, a joint operation investigating online solicitation of a minor was conducted in San Angelo, Texas. Agencies...
BOOKING REPORT: Cops Bust Young Men for Having Hard Drugs

SAN ANGELO — 12 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Monday. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 12 arrests on Monday including the following: Michael Mota was arrested for possession of a…
Texas Mystery of the Severed Leg Found on I-10 Has Been Solved

Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
San Angelo, TX
Tom Green County, TX
San Angelo Woman Faces Serious Prison Time After Indictment for Selling Methamphetamine

SAN ANGELO, TX – A nearly 40-year-old San Angelo woman is facing serious jail time after a grand jury indicted her for selling methamphetamine. According to court documents, on Mar. 9, a Tom Green County Grand jury indicted Amber Dawn Banks, aka Amber Barrera, 38, of San Angelo, for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.  The original arrest occurred on Jan. 12 at 11:30 p.m. Banks had city warrants and was recognized by an officer with the San Angelo Police Department near the area of Class Blvd.  The officer stopped Banks, confirmed the warrant, and placed her under arrest.…
Two arrested for robbing elderly couple in Walmart parking lot

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission police arrested a man and woman for an aggravated robbery of an elderly couple that took place in a Walmart parking lot. Roxanna Hernandez, 32, and Alejandro Gonzalez, 39, were each arrested on two counts of aggravated robbery, according to a press release by Mission PD. Hernandez had an additional […]
Texas Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Arrested in Mexico

PECOS – Mexican authorities have arrested one of Texas' Top Ten Most Wanted Sex Offenders. Braulio Davila-Luna has been arrested by Mexican authorities after information from a tipster was given. Davila-Luna was turned over to the Texas Department of Public Safety at the point of entry in Del Rio, Texas. He was then extradited to the Pecos County Jail. Davila-Luna was wanted for failure to register as a sex offender and was listed on the Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Sex Offenders list in March.
Drug sweep by multiple Mississippi agencies leads to 49 arrests, seizure of drug, weapons and illegal alchohol

Forty-nine people were arrested in a Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics operation in the state’s capitol city April 8-10. More than $17,500 in cash and a multitude of drugs were seized — 6.6 pounds of marijuana, 4.4 grams of crack cocaine, seven dosage units of Hydrocodone, 36 dosage units of Oxycodone, 348 dosage units of MDMA tablets, and four pounds of MDMA powder.
‘I don’t remember’: Abilene woman speaks from jail after Tuesday high-speed chase, officer-involved shooting

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman who was arrested after a high-speed chase and officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in the Big Country says she doesn’t remember how she landed in jail. Law enforcement officers are gathering information about Tuesday night’s capture of a driver after a high-speed chase that ended in Merkel.  According […]
Violent San Angelo Convict Facing Federal and State Prison Time

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man with a violent history has been sentenced for being in possession of a firearm and ammunition while being a convicted felon. Lionel Munoz was sentenced to eight years in federal prison in January 2022 and then will have three years of supervised release. Munoz also had to forfeit a .38 caliber Rohm pistol. On April 15, 2022, Munoz was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility after being in custody of U.S. Marshals according to the judgement in this case. Also, the United States District Court made the recommendation to place Munoz in a prison outside…
Arby’s manager facing charges after allegedly throwing hot grease on customer

An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
Here’s What Copperas Cove Police Said About The Death Of Destiney Carrey

This week, Facebook tributes have been flooding my timeline for Destiney Carey (Cannon), a young mother and entrepreneur whose life was cut short in Copperas Cove, Texas. Carey was tragically killed on April 7th - the victim of a shooting. She was a local designer responsible for a number of beautiful clothing items worn by Killeen women and models. Police have released more information after arresting her boyfriend as the suspect in this senseless killing.
Missing teen linked to a San Angelo man

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Comanche Police Department needs your help in locating 15-year-old Regan Rivera who went missing from her home in Comanche on April 18th at around 5:30 PM. She was last seen in her garage wearing jean shorts. The type of shirt is unknown. Regan is described to be 5 feet 6 […]
Police find woman dead in bank parking lot

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the parking area of a bank. Police responded to a call of a woman asleep in the backside parking area of the IBC bank on Central Blvd, according to Brownsville PD spokesperson Martin Sandoval. The woman was cold to the […]
Grand Jury Indicts San Angelo Woman for Possession of Meth in the County Jail

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo woman was indicted in February by a Tom Green County grand jury for bringing a controlled substance into the Tom Green County Detention Facility. On November 19, 2021, Heidi Hensley was arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility for possession of a controlled substance. Hensley was processed and then housed in the F-3 unit of the jail. The next day, an officer received information that Hensley was in possession of narcotics. The officer spoke with an unnamed inmate in the housing unit who stated that Heidi Hensley had 2 grams of dope and was…
Comments / 0

Community Policy