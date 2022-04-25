Online Solicitation of a Minor Arrests Top Weekend Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 42 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the weekend.

San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.

The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 42 arrests on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday including the following:

Christopher Rose was arrested for online solicitation of a minor sexual conduct at 7:40 p.m. His bond was set at $50,000.

Christopher Wilson was arrested for online solicitation of a minor by sexual conduct and possession of marijuana at 8:45 p.m. His bond was set at $51,000.

There are currently 545 inmates at the TGCDF as of Monday.

The following were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Friday, Apr. 22, 2022:

Anthony Beasley was arrested for a MISC parole violation at 2:19 a.m. He was released at 10:13 a.m.

Joshua Delacerda was arrested for continuous violence against the family at 8:51 a.m. His bond was set at $25,000 and he was released Sunday at 1:43 p.m.

Gerald Martinez was arrested for online solicitation of a minor sexual conduct at 11 a.m.

The following is a key for the above abbreviations:

MISC- Miscellaneous

VOP- Violation of Parole

GOB- Going off Bond

VPTA- Violation Promise to Appear

GJI- Grand Jury Indictment

COMM- Commuted Sentence

RPR- Release of Personal Recognizance

CPF- Capias Pro Fine

J/N- Judgement NISI

ICE- Immigration Custom Enforcement

TDCJ- Texas Department of Criminal Justice

DWLI- Driving While License Invalid

POSS MARIJ- Possession of Marijuana

DWI- Driving While I

Name Christopher Rose (L) Christopher Wilson (R) Copyright LIVE! Photo