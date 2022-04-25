ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

TXDOT: Major Traffic Detour Tuesday & Wednesday at U.S. 67/277 Construction Site

By Yantis Green
 2 days ago

SAN ANGELO – The Texas Department of Transportation is cautioning drivers that a major detour will take place Tuesday at the construction site of U.S. 67/277 near Howard College.

According to information from TxDOT, on Tuesday, April 26, they will be closing the ramp to the southbound frontage road and McGill St for cantilever and metal beam guard fence installation. This will be a one day closure.

On Wednesday, April 27, all northbound US 67/277, traffic will have to exit to Smith Blvd and use FM 380 in order to get to US 67/277 North. This closure should take less than one day.

Use caution when traveling through this area.

Is The Speed Limit On HWY 191 90 MPH?

I know all of you have noticed the construction on 191. You know the lane changes and the concrete barriers. But, have you noticed the speed limit signs, not only has the speed limit decreased but the driving speed has gone up. Oil is picking up again, which means more...
MIDLAND, TX
In Texas, thousands in fines paid by oil and gas polluters benefit the fossil fuel industry

TEXAS, USA — After a Taiwanese plastics and petrochemical company leaked harmful gasses from its chemical plant in the Gulf Coast town of Point Comfort in 2021, Texas’ environmental agency fined it nearly $267,000. Instead of paying the entire fine to the state, Formosa — which uses fossil fuels to create plastics — sent half the money to the Texas Natural Gas Foundation, a nonprofit entity that promotes natural gas to the public.
TEXAS STATE
Another Major West Texas Newspaper Transitions Away from a Printed Edition

ODESSA, TX – The longtime newspaper in Ector County, the Odessa American, announced on Tuesday that it will be transitioning into a "digital first" format. According to the announcement, beginning Saturday Apr. 30, the Odessa American will be bringing its daily paper to strictly online. Subscribers will still get the same newspaper format but it will not be printed.
ODESSA, TX
Temple police: 18-wheeler crash on I-35 shuts down several lanes

TEMPLE, Texas — An 18-wheeler crash on I-35 has shut down several lanes this morning in Temple, said police. The incident occurred by Exit 302 and 303, drivers can expect some northbound and southbound lane closures, according to the Temple Police Department. Drivers in the area are being asked...
TEMPLE, TX
2022 Drought Intensifies Across West Texas

SAN ANGELO – Drought conditions continue to intensify across West Texas with no rain in the forecast Thursday.   According to the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, the drought is spreading and becoming more intense the longer the area goes without rainfall.   In a social media post, the NWS shared, "We like to keep you in the know – even if the news isn’t great. Even though we know you probably don’t want to, let’s take a quick look at the drought. Spoiler alert – It hasn’t gotten better. In fact, over the past 60 days, a good portion of the area has seen 25% of normal…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo, TX
