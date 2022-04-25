TXDOT: Major Traffic Detour Tuesday & Wednesday at U.S. 67/277 Construction Site

SAN ANGELO – The Texas Department of Transportation is cautioning drivers that a major detour will take place Tuesday at the construction site of U.S. 67/277 near Howard College.

According to information from TxDOT, on Tuesday, April 26, they will be closing the ramp to the southbound frontage road and McGill St for cantilever and metal beam guard fence installation. This will be a one day closure.

On Wednesday, April 27, all northbound US 67/277, traffic will have to exit to Smith Blvd and use FM 380 in order to get to US 67/277 North. This closure should take less than one day.

Use caution when traveling through this area.