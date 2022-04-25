Philanthropist sentenced to life in Turkey in ‘travesty’ trial over Gezi Park protests

Supporters of the Gezi movement stand outside the courthouse as Osman Kavala and seven others were sentenced.

A Turkish court has sentenced a leading philanthropist to life imprisonment after finding him guilty of “attempting to overthrow the government by force” in connection with the Gezi Park anti-government protests in 2013.

Osman Kavala, 64, has been held since October 2017 on accusations of financing the protests which began as small demonstrations in an Istanbul park and snowballed into nationwide anti-government unrest.

The court also handed out 18-year sentences to seven activists accused of assisting Kavala, ordering the immediate arrest of Mücella Yapıcı, Çiğdem Mater, Hakan Altınay, Mine Özerden, Can Atalay, Yiğit Ali Ekmekçi and Tayfun Kahraman.

The courtroom, packed and overheated with fearful and exhausted observers, reportedly erupted with protest chants including “long live freedom, down with tyranny” on hearing the verdict.

“We will not bow to persecution,” yelled Atalay on hearing his sentence.

The sentencing marks Turkish authorities’ deepest and most public crackdown on dissent and freedom of assembly in the past decade and threatens to damage Turkish relations with Europe after heavy criticism of the marathon trial.

Amnesty International called the decision “a travesty of justice”, calling the trial “a politically motivated charade”.

“It’s a horrifying decision, and not one that was in any way expected,” said Emma Sinclair-Webb, Turkey director of Human Rights Watch, speaking from outside the courtroom. “This entire process from start to finish has been a show trial.”

The draconian sentences, which defendants and observers claim was based on flimsy evidence, follow criticisms that the trial has been subject to political interference.

“It’s completely in defiance of Turkey’s obligations to international law,” said Webb. “This case is emblematic, it’s exposed the human rights in the country as being in complete crisis – it shows that the presidency can do what it wants to people. It’s an act of utter defiance against the international order as well.”

Kavala appeared in court via video link from Silivri high security prison on the outskirts of Istanbul.

“I consider peaceful protests aiming to prevent government initiatives that are not in public interest as legitimate civil society activities and a requirement of democracy,” he said. “After losing four and a half years of my life, the only aspect I can find solace in is the possibility that what I experienced could contribute to confronting the crucial problems in the judiciary of Turkey, and so those tried in future could receive better treatment.”

Small protests against an urban development plan in Istanbul’s Gezi Park that began in 2013 quickly transformed into huge anti-government protests. A fierce response by the authorities was followed by years-long attacks on anyone accused of aiding or organising the protest movement.

Kavala was accused of financing the protests after he paid for a folding table and some snacks for protesters, and arrested in the Istanbul airport in 2017. He was later acquitted of all charges in 2020, but quickly rearrested before he could return home. He was later charged with espionage, and alleged involvement in a 2016 attempted coup.

Kavala has frequently been singled out for criticism by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who accuses the Paris-born philanthropist of connections to the Hungarian-American investor George Soros.

Last October, Turkey declared 10 western ambassadors, including those from the US, Germany and France, “persona non grata”, after they issued a statement condemning Kavala’s continued detention, before later reversing the decision.

The trial was repeatedly condemned as unjust and politically motivated by rights groups as well as the Council of Europe, whose ministers took the highly unusual decision earlier this year to formally begin the process of accusing Turkey of infringement, after Turkish authorities refused to release Kavala after a ruling by the European court of human rights.

“It is regrettable that the Turkish authorities have refused to execute the respective ECHR’s ruling. Such attitude sets a worrying precedent and further increases the EU’s concerns regarding Turkish judiciary’s adherence to international and European standards,” they said.

Kavala, Yapıcı and their co-defendants remained defiant in court throughout the sentencing, and are expected to appeal. “It is evident that those who issued the indictment did not feel constrained by laws, considering that they will receive political support as they intended to prolong my detention at all costs,” said Kavala.