The Toronto Raptors were able to extend their season with a 110-102 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 4 on Saturday afternoon. After winning the first three games of the series, the Sixers were unable to complete the sweep, and thus the series will now return to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday night. Pascal Siakam led the way for the Raptors with a playoff career-high 34 points, while Gary Trent Jr. added 24 points for Toronto. James Harden paced the Sixers with 22 points, and MVP finalist Joel Embiid added 21 points for Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO