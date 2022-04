Pingry, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, scored 14 goals in the opening half which was more than enough to secure a 16-4 victory over Bernards Tuesday afternoon. Bella Goodwin led the offensive charge for Pingry (9-1) with six goals and an assist with six draw controls and a trio of ground balls. Becca Kirschner added a hat trick as well with three goals while McKenna Dwyer recorded five ground balls.

BERNARDS, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO