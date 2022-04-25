ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This North Carolina Restaurant Is The Best In The State For Outdoor Dining

By Sarah Tate
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

As sunny spring days soon transition into warm summer nights, diners looking for a nice meal may choose to eat under the stars or grab a bit on a bright rooftop patio. LoveFood found the best restaurant in each state where diners can enjoy their meals outdoors, from beautiful patios to decks with stunning mountain views . According to the site:

"'Tis the season for outdoor dining and America has a huge store of spots for a fantastic alfresco meal. Whether you're after a cool, urban rooftop, a quaint riverside oasis or a laidback patio for brunch, we've scoured ever state for their finest outdoor offerings."

So which North Carolina restaurant is the best in the state for outdoor dining?

Sunset Terrace at The Omni Grove Park Inn

Located in Asheville, Sunset Terrace lets visitors enjoy a delicious meal while taking in the beautiful scenery surrounding the eclectic town in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Sunset Terrace is located inside The Omni Grove Park Inn at 290 Macon Avenue in Asheville.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best outdoor dining restaurant in North Carolina:

"A name like Sunset Terrace promises great things – and this gorgeous Asheville spot doesn't disappoint. The terrace looks over the sprawling Blue Ridge Mountains and is most special when (you guessed it) the sun sets over the peaks leaving them bathed in a glorious yellow glow. Visitors can soak up the panoramas as they browse and elegant menu of Scottish salmon, seared diver scallops, prime filet mignon and Carolina shrimp cocktail for starters."

Check out the full list here .

