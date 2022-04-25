ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

This Is The Best Burger In Massachusetts

By Jason Hall
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

A Newburyort restaurant is being credited for having the best burger in Massachusetts .

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best burger in each state, which included the Urban Cowboy Burger at Lexie's Newburyport as the top choice for Massachusetts .

"If you love burgers topped with onion rings, this is a must-try at Lexie's Newburyport ," Eat This, Not That 's April Benshosan wrote. "Just look at that perfectly layered sauce!"

Here is Eat This, Not That' s full list of the best burger in every state:

  1. Alabama- Bulgogi Burger at Peppered Pig (Huntsville)
  2. Alaska- Bacon Cheeseburger at Tommy's Burger Shop (Anchorage)
  3. Arizona- Thousand Island Burger at Laura's Burgers and More (Avondale)
  4. Arkansas- Jalapeño Burger at Tailgater's Burger Company (Hope)
  5. California- Classic burger at Pie 'n Burger (Pasadena)
  6. Colorado- Island Burger at Meta Burger (Denver)
  7. Connecticut- House Burger at Riley's Hot Dog & Burger Gourmet (New Britain)
  8. Delaware- Hudson Valley Foie Gras Burger at Two Stones Pub (Newark)
  9. Florida- Monday Remedy at Hate Mondays Tavern (Miami)
  10. Georgia- Fox Burger at Fox & Fig (Savannah)
  11. Hawaii- Wrangler Burger at The Saddle Room (Waimea)
  12. Idaho- Bison Burger at Scooter's Chillin' and Grillin' (Twin Falls)
  13. Illinois- Philly Burger at Patino's Grill (Chicago)
  14. Indiana- Figgy Piggy at Octave Grill (Chesterton)
  15. Iowa- Napoli Burger at The Map Room (Cedar Rapids)
  16. Kansas- Creole Gouda Burger at Do-B's (Emporia)
  17. Kentucky- Southern Bell at Mussel & Burger Bar Downtown (Louisville)
  18. Louisiana- Cali Burger at Fharmacy Nola (New Orleans)
  19. Maine- Palais Royale at Palace Diner (Biddeford)
  20. Maryland- McHenry Burger at Vagabond Sandwich Company (Bel Air)
  21. Massachusetts- Urban Cowboy Burger at Lexie's Newburyport (Newburyport)
  22. Michigan- Southwest Burger at Zo's Good Burger (Dearborn)
  23. Minnesota- The Schwietz Burger at Brunson's Pub (Sait Paul)
  24. Mississippi- Super Cheeseburger at Stamps Super Burgers (Jackson)
  25. Missouri- JohnBoy at Mary Jane Burgers & Brew (Perryville)
  26. Montana- Santa Fe Burger at The Burger Dive (Billings)
  27. Nebraska- Croque Garcon at Block 16 (Omaha)
  28. Nevada- Inclined Burger at Inclined Burgers and Brews (Inclined Village)
  29. New Hampshire- Urban Cowboy at Lexie's Joint (Portsmouth)
  30. New Jersey- Holypeño at Diesel and Duke (Montclair)
  31. New Mexico- Green Chile Cheeseburger at Sparky's Burgers, BBQ & Espresso (Hatch)
  32. New York- The Emmy Burger at Emily (Clinton Hill)
  33. North Carolina- Carolina Bro at Bros Sandwich Shack (Avon)
  34. North Dakota- Totally Slawesome Burger at JL Beers (Fargo)
  35. Ohio- Ace Burger at Flavor 91 Bistro (Whitehall)
  36. Oklahoma- Regular Cheeseburger at Nic's Grill (Oklahoma City)
  37. Oregon- Hawthorne at PDX Sliders (Portland)
  38. Pennsylvania- Stock Burger at Stockyard Sandwich (Philadelphia)
  39. Rhode Island- Cheeseburger at Mission (Newport)
  40. South Carolina- Seoul Burger at Arden's Burger & Grill (Anderson)
  41. South Dakota- Hot Granny at Black Hills Burger & Bun Co. (Custer)
  42. Tennessee- 1/2 Pound Tasty and Stuffed Burger at Tasty and Delicious (Nashville)
  43. Texas- El Caliente Burger at Papa's Burgers (San Antonio)
  44. Utah- Whiskey Burger at Comb Ridge Eat and Drink (Bluff)
  45. Vermont- The Doc Burger at Doc Ponds (Stowe)
  46. Virginia- Empire Burger at Gourmet Burger Bistro (Portsmouth)
  47. Washington- Bacon Ranch Jalapeño Burger at Skagit Valley Burgers Express (Sedro-Woolley)
  48. West Virginia- Dynamo at Secret Sandwich Society (Fayetteville)
  49. Wisconsin- Cheeseburger at Kopp's Frozen Custard (Glendale)
  50. Wyoming- Nooner at Liberty Burger (Jackson)

Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
1440 WROK

Burger Joint Named Illinois’ Best Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives Spot

I didn't realize that Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives is into its 40th season of touring the U.S. looking for the best home-owned joints in the country, but here we are. In those 40 seasons (and counting), Guy Fieri and his crew have visited, hung out, and chowed down in nearly 1,300 places from coast to coast, with many stops here in Illinois (38 Illinois joints, according to a Triple-D website).
ILLINOIS STATE
Eater

15 Outstanding Mexican Restaurants In and Around Boston

Though Boston lies a long way from Mexico, quality Mexican food is easier than ever to find in the city. With tortas, tacos al pastor, pozole, and more, the Boston area has plenty of options. Additionally, there are always new taquerias opening and making waves, like Cambridge’s new Mex taqueria and bar with its exceptional rooftop.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 3 $100,000 prizes won over the weekend; sold in Boston, Weymouth and Stoneham

Multiple $100,000 lottery prizes were won in Massachusetts over the weekend. The first two prizes were won on Friday. A $100,000 prize for the game “Massachusetts Millionaires’ Club” was won off of a ticket purchased at Shawmut Grocery in Boston. The other $100,000 winning ticket, sold the same day, was purchased at Town Convenience in Stoneham. It was for the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker.”
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Statement Released On Death Of Wisconsin Athlete Sarah Shulze

A statement has been released by Wisconsin’s non-profit organization, which empowers students to talk about mental health after track star Sarah Shulze passed away on Apr. 13. Shulze died by suicide, according to her family. She was just 21 years old. In the statement, the organization encourages everyone around...
WISCONSIN STATE
Mashed

Chef Diana Stavaridis And Beyond Meat On Chicken Tenders And Plant-Based Cooking - Exclusive Interview

Beyond Meat's Beyond Burger is a wildly popular option for customers interested in plant-based meat. Now, the company is expanding its plant-based poultry options by offering Beyond Chicken Tenders to 8,000 new locations worldwide. Between Beyond Meat's Beyond The Original Orange Chicken offering at Panda Express and the Beyond Meat Nuggets available at A&W locations in Canada, plant-based meat fans can enjoy the company's unique innovations all over.
AGRICULTURE
Mashed

The Hilarious Peanut Law Boston Still Has On The Books

You're at Sunday Mass in the middle of the sermon. As everyone goes quiet during the homily, a somber and reflective period as the priest speaks from behind the podium, you suddenly hear a faint crunching sound. It sounds muffled, hushed as if whoever is making the noise doesn't want to be heard. There's a sudden crack that echoes throughout the church, and just as everyone turns around to look, they see someone in the far back quickly trying to shove a plastic bag of something into his pocket. Are those peanut shells on the floor?
BOSTON, MA
94.9 HOM

The Most Stereotypical Massachusetts Driver Was Seen on the Maine Turnpike

Usually between Memorial Day Weekend and Labor Day Weekend, drivers and especially out-of-state license plates are seen scattered all over the Maine Turnpike since Vacationland is such a destination during the summer months, especially on weekends. However, even off-season and during the work week, people (and license plates) from away are seen making their way up and down the Turnpike on the daily (myself included, since I drive up from New Hampshire every morning).
MAINE STATE
WSBS

Is It Illegal To Pass An Ice Cream Truck Serving Kids In Massachusetts?

Every Tuesday around 5:00 p.m. my children listen for the ice cream truck coming down the street. You know, those annoying but catchy versions of "Fur Elise" or "Do Your Ears Hang Low"... Some ice cream trucks, if not all, have "stop arms" that light up to let oncoming traffic...
Live 95.9

Do You Need A License To Drive A Golf Cart In Massachusetts?

I've always loved cars and ever since I can remember, I've always wanted to be able to drive. The bumper cars and the putt-putt rides at amusement parks were always my go-to. At the age of 12, my father took me golfing for the first time and of course, I was interested in taking a cart. I think I was as interested in driving the cart as I was golfing and my dad wasn't having it. HA.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
