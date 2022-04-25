This Is The Best Burger In Massachusetts

Photo: Getty Images

A Newburyort restaurant is being credited for having the best burger in Massachusetts .

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best burger in each state, which included the Urban Cowboy Burger at Lexie's Newburyport as the top choice for Massachusetts .

"If you love burgers topped with onion rings, this is a must-try at Lexie's Newburyport ," Eat This, Not That 's April Benshosan wrote. "Just look at that perfectly layered sauce!"

Here is Eat This, Not That' s full list of the best burger in every state: