This Is The Best Burger In Massachusetts
A Newburyort restaurant is being credited for having the best burger in Massachusetts .
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best burger in each state, which included the Urban Cowboy Burger at Lexie's Newburyport as the top choice for Massachusetts .
"If you love burgers topped with onion rings, this is a must-try at Lexie's Newburyport ," Eat This, Not That 's April Benshosan wrote. "Just look at that perfectly layered sauce!"
Here is Eat This, Not That' s full list of the best burger in every state:
- Alabama- Bulgogi Burger at Peppered Pig (Huntsville)
- Alaska- Bacon Cheeseburger at Tommy's Burger Shop (Anchorage)
- Arizona- Thousand Island Burger at Laura's Burgers and More (Avondale)
- Arkansas- Jalapeño Burger at Tailgater's Burger Company (Hope)
- California- Classic burger at Pie 'n Burger (Pasadena)
- Colorado- Island Burger at Meta Burger (Denver)
- Connecticut- House Burger at Riley's Hot Dog & Burger Gourmet (New Britain)
- Delaware- Hudson Valley Foie Gras Burger at Two Stones Pub (Newark)
- Florida- Monday Remedy at Hate Mondays Tavern (Miami)
- Georgia- Fox Burger at Fox & Fig (Savannah)
- Hawaii- Wrangler Burger at The Saddle Room (Waimea)
- Idaho- Bison Burger at Scooter's Chillin' and Grillin' (Twin Falls)
- Illinois- Philly Burger at Patino's Grill (Chicago)
- Indiana- Figgy Piggy at Octave Grill (Chesterton)
- Iowa- Napoli Burger at The Map Room (Cedar Rapids)
- Kansas- Creole Gouda Burger at Do-B's (Emporia)
- Kentucky- Southern Bell at Mussel & Burger Bar Downtown (Louisville)
- Louisiana- Cali Burger at Fharmacy Nola (New Orleans)
- Maine- Palais Royale at Palace Diner (Biddeford)
- Maryland- McHenry Burger at Vagabond Sandwich Company (Bel Air)
- Massachusetts- Urban Cowboy Burger at Lexie's Newburyport (Newburyport)
- Michigan- Southwest Burger at Zo's Good Burger (Dearborn)
- Minnesota- The Schwietz Burger at Brunson's Pub (Sait Paul)
- Mississippi- Super Cheeseburger at Stamps Super Burgers (Jackson)
- Missouri- JohnBoy at Mary Jane Burgers & Brew (Perryville)
- Montana- Santa Fe Burger at The Burger Dive (Billings)
- Nebraska- Croque Garcon at Block 16 (Omaha)
- Nevada- Inclined Burger at Inclined Burgers and Brews (Inclined Village)
- New Hampshire- Urban Cowboy at Lexie's Joint (Portsmouth)
- New Jersey- Holypeño at Diesel and Duke (Montclair)
- New Mexico- Green Chile Cheeseburger at Sparky's Burgers, BBQ & Espresso (Hatch)
- New York- The Emmy Burger at Emily (Clinton Hill)
- North Carolina- Carolina Bro at Bros Sandwich Shack (Avon)
- North Dakota- Totally Slawesome Burger at JL Beers (Fargo)
- Ohio- Ace Burger at Flavor 91 Bistro (Whitehall)
- Oklahoma- Regular Cheeseburger at Nic's Grill (Oklahoma City)
- Oregon- Hawthorne at PDX Sliders (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- Stock Burger at Stockyard Sandwich (Philadelphia)
- Rhode Island- Cheeseburger at Mission (Newport)
- South Carolina- Seoul Burger at Arden's Burger & Grill (Anderson)
- South Dakota- Hot Granny at Black Hills Burger & Bun Co. (Custer)
- Tennessee- 1/2 Pound Tasty and Stuffed Burger at Tasty and Delicious (Nashville)
- Texas- El Caliente Burger at Papa's Burgers (San Antonio)
- Utah- Whiskey Burger at Comb Ridge Eat and Drink (Bluff)
- Vermont- The Doc Burger at Doc Ponds (Stowe)
- Virginia- Empire Burger at Gourmet Burger Bistro (Portsmouth)
- Washington- Bacon Ranch Jalapeño Burger at Skagit Valley Burgers Express (Sedro-Woolley)
- West Virginia- Dynamo at Secret Sandwich Society (Fayetteville)
- Wisconsin- Cheeseburger at Kopp's Frozen Custard (Glendale)
- Wyoming- Nooner at Liberty Burger (Jackson)
