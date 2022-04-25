ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

This North Carolina Restaurant Is The Best In The State For Outdoor Dining

By Sarah Tate
WHQC HITS 96.1
WHQC HITS 96.1
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLUcn_0fJf3n0l00
Photo: Getty Images

As sunny spring days soon transition into warm summer nights, diners looking for a nice meal may choose to eat under the stars or grab a bit on a bright rooftop patio. LoveFood found the best restaurant in each state where diners can enjoy their meals outdoors, from beautiful patios to decks with stunning mountain views . According to the site:

"'Tis the season for outdoor dining and America has a huge store of spots for a fantastic alfresco meal. Whether you're after a cool, urban rooftop, a quaint riverside oasis or a laidback patio for brunch, we've scoured ever state for their finest outdoor offerings."

So which North Carolina restaurant is the best in the state for outdoor dining?

Sunset Terrace at The Omni Grove Park Inn

Located in Asheville, Sunset Terrace lets visitors enjoy a delicious meal while taking in the beautiful scenery surrounding the eclectic town in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Sunset Terrace is located inside The Omni Grove Park Inn at 290 Macon Avenue in Asheville.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best outdoor dining restaurant in North Carolina:

"A name like Sunset Terrace promises great things – and this gorgeous Asheville spot doesn't disappoint. The terrace looks over the sprawling Blue Ridge Mountains and is most special when (you guessed it) the sun sets over the peaks leaving them bathed in a glorious yellow glow. Visitors can soak up the panoramas as they browse and elegant menu of Scottish salmon, seared diver scallops, prime filet mignon and Carolina shrimp cocktail for starters."

Check out the full list here .

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WATCH: Bear walks through North Carolina town

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — It wasn’t a beary normal day in downtown Asheville. According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to an unusual call Thursday afternoon of a bear walking around downtown. Police said the black bear, wearing a Wildlife enforcement tracking collar seemed to want a day in the park. In the video, […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Food & Drinks
Asheville, NC
Government
Asheville, NC
Restaurants
Asheville, NC
Lifestyle
OutThere Colorado

Ranger finds poop bag every 466 feet (or 2.5 minutes of hiking) on Colorado trail + a poop bag tip

A Jefferson County park ranger reports collecting 17 bags of dog poop along a 1.5-mile stretch of trail, presumably at Elk Meadow Park in Evergreen, Colorado. That's roughly one poop bag per every 466 feet of trail. Or – in terms of time, that's one poop bag for every 2.5 minutes of hiking at a 30-minute-mile pace. The ranger, Jason, also pointed out how people will hide the bags over bringing them along to dispose of properly. ...
EVERGREEN, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Dining#Dining In#Outdoors#Summer Nights#Food Drink
Travel + Leisure

This Beach Destination Is Florida's Most Underrated Seaside City

From the tangled depths of the Everglades to the sandy shores of the Panhandle, Florida has earned a reputation as one of the country's top destinations for natural beauty. But in spite of its abundant popularity, there are still a couple of hidden gems to be found across the state. Just one hour northeast of Orlando, the idyllic seaside city of New Smyrna Beach is largely off the radar for tourists, providing newcomers with a wealth of drinking, dining, and ecotourism opportunities without having to compete with the crowds found in Florida's more frequented cities.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX Carolina

Three people in South Carolina win big during recent Powerball drawing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Powerball officials announced that three people in South Carolina won thousands of dollars from Monday night’s drawing. Officials said the big winner was someone in Greenville who won $500,000 from a Double Play ticket purchased from a Publix Super Market on Pelham Road. The...
GREENVILLE, SC
UPI News

Georgia restaurant worker honored after grilling 1 million steaks

April 26 (UPI) -- A Georgia woman who has worked at the same restaurant for over 20 years was honored by the company after grilling her one-millionth steak. Gayle Dudley, who has worked at the LongHorn Steakhouse on Macon Road in Columbus for more than two decades, was surprised at work by executives from the nationwide chain after grilling 1 million steaks during her tenure there.
GEORGIA STATE
WHQC HITS 96.1

WHQC HITS 96.1

Charlotte, NC
3K+
Followers
782
Post
594K+
Views
ABOUT

All The Hits & The Ace & TJ Show

 https://hits961.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy