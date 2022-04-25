ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska launches community college reimbursement program

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state employees will get an added job perk starting this summer that will let their dependent children attend in-state community colleges for free. Gov. Pete Ricketts unveiled the new...

North Platte Post

North Platte Comm. College students/employees recognized at Honors Convocation

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The accomplishments of North Platte Community College students and employees were recognized during the 2022 Honors Convocation Monday afternoon at NPCC. Honorees included representatives from various college clubs and organizations and recipients of the following awards. Cabinet Awards. Presidential Award – Avery Johnson, Hayes Center. Vice President...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Nebraska lawmakers wrap up legislative session Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts touted the tax cuts lawmakers approved this year as they wrapped up their session Wednesday. Ricketts said the $900 million package of income and property tax cuts that the Legislature approved this year delivered “the most significant tax relief bill we have ever had in the state of Nebraska.” He signed the bill last week.
Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
North Platte Post

One dead and at least three hurt in Nebraska wildfires

CAMBRIDGE, Neb. (AP) — Wind-driven wildfires sweeping through parts of Nebraska killed a retired fire chief and injured at least 11 firefighters, authorities said Sunday. The man who died Friday night was a retired Cambridge fire chief who was working with firefighters as a spotter in Red Willow County in the southwestern corner of the state. Alyssa Sanders, of the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, said 66-year-old John P. Trumble, of Arapahoe, was overcome by smoke and fire after his vehicle left the road because of poor visibility from smoke and dust. His body was found early Saturday.
KELOLAND

Maddie Krull announces transfer to Nebraska

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) – In a season which saw the USD coyotes women’s basketball program reach the sweet 16 for the first time in program history, has now a seen an off season in which all 5 starters from last years team have departed. Three seniors graduated, Kyah Watson left for West Virginia and early […]
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
North Platte Post

Three to join the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame

Leaders of a construction company, a private equity firm and a manufacturer of animal health products are to be inducted May 2 into the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame. The three are Mike McCarthy of McCarthy Capital of Omaha; John Sampson of Sampson Construction of Lincoln; and Gloria Thesenvitz of Nova-Tech Inc. of Grand Island.
North Platte Post

Wildfires force some evacuations in southwestern Nebraska

CAMBRIDGE, Neb. (AP) — Crews were making progress fighting wildfires that forced people in several communities in southwestern Nebraska to evacuate, authorities said Saturday. The fires pushed by strong winds threatened mostly rural areas hit hard this spring by drought, although residents in the town of Cambridge were the...
CAMBRIDGE, NE
