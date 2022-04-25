ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teaching Computational and Math Skills Through Music

Cover picture for the articleMost education experts view Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Math, commonly known as STEAM, as an essential part of 21st century education. The Touro College Graduate School of Education’s (GSE) Young Academic Music and Computational Thinking (YAM) project was created to innovate and improve the teaching of math, music, and...

blavity.com

Student Accepted Into 54 Colleges And Receives $1,379,000 In Scholarships

On Saturday, Toriona Latice,18, from Stuttgart, Arkansas, sprinkled Black girl joy on her Twitter timeline when she revealed she applied to 54 schools and was accepted into all of them with five full-ride scholarships and received over $1,379,000 in scholarship funds. BlavityU had the chance to speak with Latice about...
STUTTGART, AR
Slate

I Hate the Way My Son’s Teachers Handle His Behavioral “Issues”

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. In addition to our traditional advice, every Thursday we feature an assortment of teachers from across the country answering your education questions. Have a question for our teachers? Email askateacher@slate.com or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My son...
KIDS
The Independent

13-year-old boy to graduate from University of Minnesota with degree in physics

A 13-year-old boy will soon graduate from university with a bachelor’s degree in physics.Elliott Tanner, from Minnesota, is in his fourth year of school at the University of Minnesota, where he is pursuing a major in physics and a minor in math, according to Fox9.Despite being one of the youngest students at the school, Elliott, who has maintained a 3.78 grade point average, also tutors fellow classmates and participates in undergraduate research, the Associated Press reported.When the 13 year old graduates in May, he told the AP that he plans to pursue a career as a high-energy theoretical physicist and...
COLLEGES
Lakeland Gazette

1,586 SCHOOL BOOK BANS AND RESTRICTIONS IN 86 SCHOOL DISTRICTS ACROSS 26 STATES

First-of-its-Kind Banned Books Index Finds Censors Target 1,145 Unique Book Titles. The literary and free expression organization PEN America today released a new Index of School Book Bans and accompanying report, Banned in the USA, that documents the alarming spike in censorship of books in school districts across the country over the past nine months, with individual books and even whole categories of books—many related to race, racism, sexual orientation and gender identity— disappearing from school library shelves and barred from classrooms and curricula. The organization said the widespread censorship was unparalleled in its intensity and frequency and represents a serious threat to free expression and students’ First Amendment rights. This report constitutes the first detailed, book by book, district by district account of what books are being banned, where in the country, and through what procedures.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fox News

America's parents just want our culture back

Across the country we’re seeing a movement to reclaim our culture take hold. This uprising is provoked by the far left’s egregious overreach into our everyday lives. Regardless of political affiliation, it’s several bridges too far for most Americans who just want government to mind their own business so they can raise their kids and live their lives.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Phys.org

13-year-old Minnesota youth set to graduate from college

A 13-year-old boy from Minnesota will soon earn his bachelor's degree from college—with a major in physics and a minor in math. Elliott Tanner is maintaining a 3.78 grade point average at the University of Minnesota and is participating in undergraduate research while also tutoring classmates. He wants to be high-energy theoretical physicist and ultimately a professor of physics at the university.
MINNESOTA STATE
Phys.org

Study explores academic success among Jewish girls

Girls raised by Jewish parents are 23 percentage points more likely to graduate college than girls with a non-Jewish upbringing, even after accounting for their parents' socioeconomic status. Girls raised by Jewish parents also graduate from more selective colleges, according to a newly published study by Tulane University professor Ilana Horwitz.
EDUCATION
Tampa Bay Times

Teach your kids to think critically | Letters

There is so much worry about perceived indoctrination of our kids by agenda-laden teachers, math books, CNN, etc. The solution is easy: teaching your kids to think critically serves them well. We always encouraged our kids to think critically, question everything and see if any idea seems reasonable. Rather than trying to shield kids from subjects such as slavery (and societies’ role in its historical effects even today) or any one of a dozen ideas, I encourage parents to have their kids seek out information from many sources. Our kids should learn about capitalism, socialism, Marxism, comparative religions, slavery and feminist issues, to name just a few. Teach them how to analyze what they are learning and form their own opinions. Those lessons will last a lifetime so they may analyze when something doesn’t pass the “sniff test.”
KIDS
KLTV

Jarvis Christian College faculty member recognized by CORE magazine

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - A Jarvis Christian College faculty member is being recognized for his accomplishments and influence. Dr. Marc Williams was recognized by CORE magazine as one of the 100 most influential blacks today. Over his career, Williams has worked in sports marketing with names such as Champion Sports and Footaction. He is also considered one the country’s top educators in e-sports and education. He shares the list with others such as Grant Hill, Samuel L. Jackson and Robin Roberts.
HAWKINS, TX
Psych Centra

Black Fatherhood: Leaning into Quality Time and Mindful Legacy

Four Black dads discuss what fatherhood means to them and the legacy they’re leaving for their children. Since 1965, the Black family has been perceived negatively — as a single-parent household headed by a Black mother who has had children out of wedlock. This stereotypical projection was first...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Phys.org

Mathematics learning for Black communities

Communities of color in the United States have been disproportionately hit by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last few years, experiencing higher numbers of infections and death than predominantly white communities. Seventy-four percent of children and teens in the U.S. who died from COVID-19 in 2020 were Black or Latinx,...
EDUCATION
The Conversation U.S.

Biology with Tibetan Buddhist monks: What I’m taking back to my college classroom from teaching at a monastery

It would be quite appropriate for a college professor to assume students know that a tree is alive and a rock is not. For several summers, I have had the pleasure of teaching biology to Tibetan Buddhist monks exiled in India. This program, called the ETSI (Emory-Tibet Science Initiative), was sparked by discussions the Dalai Lama had with Emory University researchers in the 1990s and has blossomed into a way for monks of all ages to learn about science in the decades since.
RELIGION

