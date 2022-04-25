From The Archives: KOKEFEST 2017 Throwback Playlist

Fifty-two years after the release of their final studio album, The Beatles remain among the most well-documented and extensively researched subjects of the 20th century, having transcended mere pop stardom into the realm of historical significance before any of the members had aged past their twenties. No corner of the world was untouched by their influence, and time has done nothing to soften the fervor of their fans or dull our affection. On the long timeline of popular culture, their arrival was a bridge between the past and future, the tornado that swept us away from the black and white and carried us firmly into vibrant technicolor.

