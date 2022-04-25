U.S. sugar prices to remain near peak as beet loses area to soy -report

CHICAGO, April 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures weakened on Tuesday, pressured by heavy competition on the export market from top global supplier Brazil, traders said. * But declines were kept in check by signs that demand for U.S. supplies remained firm. * Benchmark CBOT July soybeans settled down 3-1/2 cents at $16.71-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT July soyoil was up 2.36 cents at 82.44 cents per lb and CBOT July soymeal lost $8.60 to finish at $437.00 a ton. * The contract struggled to hold support above its 10-day moving average. * Brazil's Anec said that the country's soy exports in April were expected to reach 12.09 million tonnes. That compares to its previous forecast for 11.98 million tonnes. * Private exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to China in the 2022/23 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. * USDA also said that private exporters reported the sale of 78,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations in 2021/22 and 55,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations in 2022/23. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Comments / 0