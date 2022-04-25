ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

U.S. sugar prices to remain near peak as beet loses area to soy -report

Agriculture Online
 1 day ago

NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - Sugar prices in the United States, which hit a 11-year high last year, could reach a new peak in coming months as the market remains well supported and beet planted area is seen falling as some farmers switch to soybeans....

www.agriculture.com

Related
CBS News

Why egg prices are soaring

The war in Ukraine, a major grain producer, and drought conditions in the U.S. have pushed wheat and corn prices up significantly, driving up the price of eggs 56%. Last year, the national average of a dozen large white eggs was $1.60, according to the Department of Agriculture. Now, it's $2.50.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Slow start to U.S. planting threatens corn production

CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. farmers are off to a slow start in their corn planting this year and farmers in many key growing areas will likely remain sidelined for much of the next two weeks as the latest forecasts show showers and cool temperatures in the southern Midwest and Mississippi River Delta.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Nestle expects to hike prices further as inflation grows

Nestle has warned that more price rises could be on the horizon as it battles steep cost inflation.The KitKat and Shreddies maker said it has already increased prices by more than 5 per cent over the first three months of 2022 but will look to further hikes.Mark Schneider, chief executive of the Swiss food group, said: “Cost inflation continues to increase sharply, which will require further pricing and mitigating actions over the course of the year.”Nestle saw sustained customer demand despite the jump in prices, Mr Schneider added.The group reported a 7.6 per cent increase in organic sales over the...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

Chicago soy oil prices turn lower along with soy and corn

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean oil prices turned lower on Monday, pressured by news that a ban on palm oil exports from Indonesia is less extensive than previously feared, while soybean and corn prices also fell. Chicago Board of Trade July soy oil fell 1.4% to 79.41¢ per...
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Outsider.com

American Farmers May Face Billions in Losses Due to Dry Weather Conditions: Report

This year many farmers are fighting against dry weather. More than half of the United States has been affected by some level of drought. Even in places that are getting precipitation, it’s too wet and too cold to do much of anything. So, as the summer approaches and April continues to deliver strange weather to the states, folks should be ready for increasing prices, again.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Corn steadies after pullback; soy oil rallies on Indonesia export ban

PARIS/SINGAPORE, April 22 (Reuters) - Chicago corn edged up on Friday, steadying after a day-earlier pullback as the market weighed lower than expected weekly U.S. exports, mixed Midwest planting weather and the ongoing conflict in major exporter Ukraine. Corn drew some support from soybeans, with the oilseed market shaking off an earlier fall as Indonesia’s announcement of a palm oil export ban triggered a rally in Chicago soy oil. Wheat eased further as disappointing U.S. exports and increased forecasts for Russia’s wheat harvest encouraged prices to pull away from one-month highs this week.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Soybeans gain on demand hopes while wheat falls further

SINGAPORE/PARIS, April 21 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures ticked higher on Thursday, holding on to gains made in recent sessions, as expectations of higher demand for U.S. supplies underpinned the market. Wheat lost more ground, while corn also eased. "Unlike grains, oilseed prices have gained materially over the past couple...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-CBOT soyoil prices fall from record highs; soybeans, wheat also weak

CHICAGO, April 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soyoil futures fell nearly 2% on Monday, retreating from all-time highs after Indonesia's agriculture ministry said that crude palm oil shipments would be excluded from a planned palm oil export ban. The weakness in soyoil pressured soybeans and soymeal, which also...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentina hikes domestic bioethanol prices again as inflation heats up

BUENOS AIRES, April 25 (Reuters) - Argentina's government raised domestic prices for corn-based bioethanol on Monday, it said in a resolution in the official gazette, the second increase in a month for the biofuel which is mandatory for mixing with gasoline in the country. According to the economy ministry's energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Wheat rallies on U.S. crop concerns

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, April 26 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rebounded on Tuesday as the worst U.S. winter crop rating since 1989 put attention back on global supply already strained by the war in Ukraine. Corn rose for a second straight session as a slow start...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans fall on competition for exports

CHICAGO, April 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures weakened on Tuesday, pressured by heavy competition on the export market from top global supplier Brazil, traders said. * But declines were kept in check by signs that demand for U.S. supplies remained firm. * Benchmark CBOT July soybeans settled down 3-1/2 cents at $16.71-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT July soyoil was up 2.36 cents at 82.44 cents per lb and CBOT July soymeal lost $8.60 to finish at $437.00 a ton. * The contract struggled to hold support above its 10-day moving average. * Brazil's Anec said that the country's soy exports in April were expected to reach 12.09 million tonnes. That compares to its previous forecast for 11.98 million tonnes. * Private exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to China in the 2022/23 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. * USDA also said that private exporters reported the sale of 78,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations in 2021/22 and 55,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations in 2022/23. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CHICAGO, IL

