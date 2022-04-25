U.S. sugar prices to remain near peak as beet loses area to soy -report

Nestle has warned that more price rises could be on the horizon as it battles steep cost inflation.The KitKat and Shreddies maker said it has already increased prices by more than 5 per cent over the first three months of 2022 but will look to further hikes.Mark Schneider, chief executive of the Swiss food group, said: “Cost inflation continues to increase sharply, which will require further pricing and mitigating actions over the course of the year.”Nestle saw sustained customer demand despite the jump in prices, Mr Schneider added.The group reported a 7.6 per cent increase in organic sales over the...

