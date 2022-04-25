ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treasure Coast City Supports New Plan To Stop Lake Okeechobee Discharges

By Joel Malkin
 1 day ago
Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A city to the east of Lake Okeechobee is poised to officially support a new plan that's aimed at stopping discharges from the lake.

Congressman Brian Mast says the lake contains toxic algae and it will only get worse as the year rolls on.

"Everybody should be very worried as you move into summertime about what that lake becomes because of the heat, the nutrients and the pollution in that lake."

Mast filed the Northern Estuaries Restoration Plan earlier this month. He says the previously passed Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan only curbs some of the discharges to the east and west of Lake Okeechobee.

Stuart city leaders Monday evening plan to announce their support for his new plan at their City Council meeting.

Stuart's mayor says residents of his city receive absolutely no benefit from those discharges.

Mast hopes to get his bill passed in the U.S. House later this year.

