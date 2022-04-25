MTA Inspector General to investigate camera system after Brooklyn subway shooting

NEW YORK -- The MTA Inspector General's Office announced Monday it will investigate the transit security camera system after the Brooklyn subway mass shooting .

Some cameras at the Sunset Park station were not transmitting when a gunman opened fire on a train, leaving 10 people with gunshot wounds.

The MTA said the cameras were working, but an internet connection had failed. The inspector general said the probe will review the maintenance and repair program.

Interim Chief of New York City Transit Craig Cipriano said the cameras helped police catch the suspect.

"Thirty-six separate video perspectives that they looked at on that day of the event, in many of those we had several images of the suspect getting on the train, getting off the train, and riding a bus," Cipriano said.

The MTA said its camera failure rate is about one percent.