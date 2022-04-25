ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Teen shoots another while playing with gun, gets $50,000 bond

By Chad Washington
 1 day ago

HOUSTON ( KIAH ) — A family pleads for answers after their loved one was shot and killed Saturday morning after a teenager was allegedly playing with a gun.

Deputies from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 18-year-old Nariah Champion was killed at an apartment in south Harris County.

When deputies arrived at the Brookside Garden Apartments, located at 3525 S. Sam Houston Parkway East, they found Champion wounded by a gunshot to the abdomen and was taken by a private vehicle to the hospital.

Pearland police later told Harris County deputies that the vehicle that was transporting Champion was involved in a one-car crash about a mile from the hospital. A good Samaritan helped get Champion to Memorial Hermann-Pearland Hospital, but she was pronounced dead when she arrived.

Deputies said 17-year-old Zakorian Batiste was charged with manslaughter after deputies say he was playing with a loaded gun that went off and fired a shot into Champion’s stomach.

A judge set Batiste’s bond at $50,000 and he remains in the Harris County Jail.

Champion’s family is asking any witnesses to step forward and tell investigators what happened.

