Summer is fast approaching and if you're looking for something fun and different to do that isn't far from Texarkana then you really need to check this out. You and your family will be transported back in time to the old wild west when you stay at Diamonds Old West Cabins in Murfreesboro, Arkansas. They have seven uniquely 'old west' themed cabins. The great thing is you can experience the old west with modern conveniences. Plus there is a General Store and fun activities for the whole family.

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 14 DAYS AGO