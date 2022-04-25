ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, PA

School bus carrying 25 students crashes in Crawford County

By Anna Ashcraft
abc27 News
abc27 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QIXKb_0fJetp8z00

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — A school bus carrying 25 students crashed just outside of Titusville Monday morning after the driver lost control of the bus, causing it to roll onto its side.

The accident happened at 7:29 a.m. on State Highway 408 just west of Patterson Rd. in Oil Creek Twp.

Police raid uncovers large amount of drugs, guns and cash

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a school bus was traveling down a hill on State Highway 408 in Hydetown Borough, Crawford County, when the driver lost control, travelled across both lanes, and hit an embankment and a small tree. The impact caused the bus to roll onto its side, coming to a rest against a tree.

PSP reports all 25 students on the bus were taken to the hospital for evaluation. Minor to no injuries were reported among the students. The 72-year-old bus driver was taken to the hospital for moderate injuries.

The school bus was towed from the scene.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Hydetown VFD, Townville VFD and Ambulance Service, Titusville Fire Department, Bloomfield Ambulance Service, Centerville Ambulance Service, EmergyCare Ambulance and Spartansburg Ambulance Service assisted the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

1 flown to hospital, pronounced dead after Centre County crash

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bellefonte woman was pronounced dead Friday afternoon after being flown from a crash scene for her injuries. Sherry Thompson, 47, was reportedly driving in her Dodge Dakota on Nittany Valley Drive (Route 64) when the car in front of her began to slow down to make a left turn […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Teen Girl Dies In Berks County ATV Crash

A 13-year-old girl died in an ATV crash in Berks County over the weekend, authorities said. The Hamburg girl was heading west on Virginville Road when she lost control of the Polaris Trailboss 325 while riding in the shoulder, went off the road, hit a fence and overturned around 5:50 p.m Friday, April 22. in Perry Township, according to State Police.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
County
Crawford County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Centerville, PA
Titusville, PA
Crime & Safety
Crawford County, PA
Accidents
City
Titusville, PA
Crawford County, PA
Crime & Safety
abc27 News

Two injured after crash on 283 East in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — There was a multi-vehicle crash on 283 eastbound near Salunga in Lancaster County, according to 511PA. Police, fire, and EMS were dispatched to the site of the accident. Upon arrival, they found seven vehicles involved including two tractor-trailers, a transit van, three passenger cars, and one construction vehicle. According to […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#Guns#Traffic Accident#Wjet Wfxp#Pennsylvania State Police#Psp#Fox#Daily News#Townville Vfd#Emergycare Ambulance#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
WBRE

Police searching for owners of dogs accused in attack

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are on the hunt for the owners of two dogs that investigators say attacked a dog and its owner in Hanover Township. According to the Hanover Township Police Department, investigators are looking to identify the owner of the two dogs pictured below. Police say they were seen running […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Man accidentally released from prison arrested in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Scranton police, a man who was wrongfully released from Lackawanna County Prison was located and picked up in Scranton. Lieutenant Michael Perry with the Scranton Police Department said that they received a call that 24-year-old Anthony Trozzolillo was at a gas station in the 700 block of North […]
SCRANTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
LehighValleyLive.com

5-year-old taken by noncustodial mom is found safe, police say (UPDATE)

UPDATE: Inez Foulk has been found safe, Pennsylvania State Police said at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday. She and her biological mother, Courtney Foulk, who does not have custody of Inez, were found at a gas station off Interstate 95 in Virginia after a citizen had seen the missing-person advisory shared by police and spotted the vehicle apparently disabled at a gas station, according to police. Inez was to remain in custody of social services in Virginia until she can be picked up by Lehigh County Children and Youth Services, police said. Courtney Foulk was to be held in Virginia pending extradition to Pennsylvania to face charges, police said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Law & Crime

‘You Like It Right There’: Florida Teacher Arrested and Fired After Video Appears to Show Her Hitting Middle Schooler with Broken Broomstick

A Florida middle school teacher was arrested after allegedly attacking one of her students with the handle of a broken metal broom. Cyntyche Darling Lundy, 49, stands accused of one count of felony child abuse. A warrant was recently issued for her arrest by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and she was arrested on April 22, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 43

Harrisburg man dies in single-vehicle crash

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Saturday morning. On April 23, Arjun Subba-Guragai, 21, was driving east on Route 283 in Londonderry Township when he left the roadway and struck a pole in the median, state police said. Subba-Guragai described as the...
HARRISBURG, PA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
abc27 News

abc27 News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy