Florida State

Florida billboard greets travelers with anti-gay slogan

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dylan Abad
 1 day ago

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A human rights organization launched a billboard campaign in Tampa and several other Florida cities billing the state’s slogan as “The Sunshine ‘Don’t Say Gay or Trans’ State.”

The billboards, which are located in high-traffic areas, are part of an advertising campaign launched by the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ+ civil rights organization that claims to be the largest in the nation.

The billboards aim to raise public awareness around Florida’s “ Parental Rights in Education” law , which restricts instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in the state’s schools.

Gov. DeSantis signs controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill into law

The legislation — often referred to by opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill — has drawn sharp criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates, students, Democrats, the White House, and some in the entertainment industry.

The Human Rights Campaign said a number of its billboards have already been erected. The campaign will run for the next four weeks and includes online digital ads and several billboards in Tampa, Tallahassee and the Orlando area.

The HRC said it plans to launch additional billboards in South Florida.

Comments / 43

Castor Troy
1d ago

Hopefully they will see it and Turn Around, New York , Colorado, California is where you ought a be, so pack up the truck and move to Beverly .

Reply
19
Liam Grey
1d ago

these people are so angry that they CANNOT indoctrinate you children into their SEXUAL perversions. it used to be called contributing to the delinquency of a minor, but then I call it the way I see it!!!🖖🤔

Reply(1)
17
Sunshine State
1d ago

we need to go back to a time when were modest and kept their personal lives private. people are weird

Reply(1)
12
