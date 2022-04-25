ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelosi on watching ‘Bridgerton’ and having COVID: ‘All I did was stay home and raise money’

By Judy Kurtz, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

( The Hill ) — Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) says she spent her COVID-19 recovery time with a little Netflix and shill — raising money for Democrats while catching up on one of the streaming giant’s steamiest shows.

“I did not have one symptom. All I did was stay home and raise money,” the 82-year-old lawmaker told ITK on Sunday when asked about her health after testing positive for the coronavirus earlier this month.

Pelosi was one of several high-profile guests feting former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart as he received the Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in Washington.

Last week, Pelosi brought in more than $4.4 million for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) and other groups — a record amount for the DCCC by an individual donor — at a fundraising event in San Francisco.

Pelosi to make ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ appearance

Encouraging the public to get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, Pelosi said when she wasn’t in marathon money-raising sessions, she was engaging in some serious TV binge-watching.

“I saw all of ‘Bridgerton,’” Pelosi said of the Netflix hit. The second season of the soapy period drama that premiered last month — and which some viewers have lamented is far less risqué than the previous season — reportedly had the most-watched series debut for an English-language show ever on Netflix.

Pelosi also said she had time to get in some hoops viewing. “I saw three [Golden State] Warriors games, of which we won all three,” she said with a grin.

“So I made good use of it,” Pelosi said.

