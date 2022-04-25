ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rankin County, MS

Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Rankin County

By Marie Mennefield, Kaitlin Howell
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CWmWz_0fJer9fU00

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Rankin County deputies responded to a deadly officer-involved shooting in Brandon on Monday, April 25, 2022. The incident happened on Interstate 20 west of Highway 80.

According to Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey, deputies were conducting a traffic top on I-20 west when a white Infiniti sedan drove by the deputies in the lane adjacent to the shoulder at a high rate of speed. The suspect led deputies on a chase.

Man dies after being shot on Rebel Woods Drive

With the assistance of Brandon police, the suspect’s vehicle was spiked near the downtown Brandon exit. Once deputies were able to stop the suspect, Bailey said the suspect got out of the vehicle and began firing shots at deputies with an automatic rifle. The sheriff said the deputies returned fire before the suspect shot himself.

Bailey said two children, who were related to the suspect, were found at the scene. They were not harmed and were placed in the custody of Child Protective Services (CPS).

Authorities said the suspect, who has been identified as Jonathan Sanchez, was wanted in Florida for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Florida authorities said Sanchez pulled a gun on a family member on April 25 at a store parking lot on Perdido Key Drive after a disagreement about child safety.

Florida investigators said the family member was able to get one of the three children out of the car before Sanchez drove away.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) will investigate the officer-involved shooting. According to MBI, agents are assessing and gathering evidence about the shooting. Once their investigation has been completed, they will share their findings with the local District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
County
Rankin County, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Rankin County, MS
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Brandon, MS
Brandon, MS
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Infiniti#Rebel Woods Drive#Child Protective Services
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi mother arrested, accused of aiding son, two other teens in deadly shooting

A Mississippi mother has been arrested and accused of aiding her teenage son and two other teenagers in the murder of another teen at a rural Mississippi apartment complex. Ackerman police say that Jessica McDonald transported her son, Cordarius Brown, 16, Muleyah Yeates, 16, and Detravion Ball, 14, to and from the scene of a March 27 fatal shooting at Millwood Apartments in Ackerman.
ACKERMAN, MS
The Independent

12-year-old arrested for shooting and killing classmate at school

A 12-year-old child died after a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Greenville News that the child who was killed was Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson. He was shot at least once in the school by another 12-year-old student who has been arrested. A coroner confirmed Friday that Jamari was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.The student who allegedly shot Jamari left the school after the shooting and was found hiding under a deck at a nearby home, the sheriff's office said. The boy is expected to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTOK-TV

Mississippi woman accused of shooting husband multiple times, killing him

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – An Okolona, Mississippi woman is accused of shooting and killing her husband. Christine Porter, 39, is expected to be charged with first-degree murder. Assistant Chief Sherrie Hardin says Porter called 911 to report a disturbance at her home. A short time later, Porter showed up...
OKOLONA, MS
WKRG News 5

Victim of possible kidnapping was not kidnapped

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have confirmed a woman who initially was thought to be a kidnapping victim was not. On Sunday, April 10, MPD reported Marlene French 50, was assaulted by Dominque Thornton and then forced into a vehicle. Around 6:30 p.m. MPD said French had been found safe and Thornton was in […]
MOBILE, AL
Oxygen

Sheriff's Office Releases New Mugshot Of Lori Vallow After She's Returned To Jail

A new mugshot released by Idaho authorities shows Lori Vallow after the 48-year-old was returned to jail Thursday. Lori spent 10 months in a mental health facility after a judge ruled she was unfit to stand trial for the murder of her children, but she was booked into the Madison County Jail at 1:04 a.m. Thursday morning after a judge restored the Idaho mom’s competency earlier this week, according to East Idaho News.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police investigating missing person case

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are asking for help finding a man who went missing in Mobile. Josten Peters, 28, was reported missing by his family to Mobile Police on March 29, 2022. Officials said he has a history of walking away from his home. Peters was last seen wearing […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy