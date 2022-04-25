ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Best Of Both Brows: Rock Thin & Full Brow Trends In 2022 – Get The Look

By Carly Tennes
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2USx0p_0fJeqz9I00
@billieeilish/Instagram/Getty Images

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

This year, the beauty world managed to take the old adage of "eyebrows should be sisters and not twins" to new extreme heights, simultaneously embracing two seemingly opposite looks as 2022's hottest brow trends.

In one corner, you have the re-emergence of thin eyebrow. A style once thought to be lost to the sands of beauty time, this trend gleaned inspiration from our first few years in the new roaring ‘20s and Lily James ' Pamela Anderson in Hulu's Pam & Tommy .

In the other, you have fluffy, natural-looking eyebrows, a.k.a. the elevation of the full brows that have dominated the beauty world since the mid-20-teens. First appearing on our social feeds in 2021, this trend is still on the rise, appearing all throughout fashion week and on celebrities like Billie Eilish .

But even with these seemingly immense differences, it is possible to have the best of both brow-worlds with the right tools and techniques. Here are some expert-backed tips to help you rock each of this year's boldest styles – no tweezers needed.

  • Thin Eyebrows
  • Full, Fluffy Brows

Thin Eyebrows

Years after celebs like Cara Delevingne and Lily Collins cemented full brows as a mid-20-teens beauty must-have, the trend cycle has turned once more: Thin eyebrows are in. Yet likely much to the relief of our makeup-loving elders who spent the past few decades warning us about the dangers of over-plucking, this trend returns with a regret-free twist: Putting down the tweezers and picking up an eyebrow brush.

"This time we've learned our lesson (hopefully) about the damage heavy tweezing can do to our brows and are proceeding more conservatively,” brow expert Dani Kimiko Vincent recently told The Zoe Report , adding that beauty aficionados "can certainly partake in this trend without removing any hair.”

Instead, strategically placed brow products can offer a regret-free solution, creating the illusion of thin brows without the risks of over-plucking.

"Achieving this modernized look means easing up on heavy filling — no more blocky brows — and narrowing the shape by concentrating makeup along the centerline of the brow ,” the makeup artist explained.

But it's not just brow pigments. "You can further slim a brow by using a clear gel to brush upper hairs down and lower hairs up, thus concentrating hairs along the center to create definition,” the expert continued, adding that " concealer can also be used to hide smaller hairs above and below the brow to give the illusion of a thinner brow.”

CHRISSY TEIGEN FLAUNTS NEW BUSHY BROWS ON DATE NIGHT WITH HUBBY JOHN LEGEND AFTER TRANSPLANT, FAT REMOVAL PROCEDURE

While these new techniques speak to a collective reckoning with the damage associated with over-tweezing, this new approach is also a testament to the trend's reemergence with other more natural styles.

"With the current thin brow, you can still expect to see a bit of density throughout," Benefit Cosmetics' global brow expert Jared Bailey explained to InStyle . "Gone are the days of thinning the brows and leaving them sparse and almost invisible.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y7PZ8_0fJeqz9I00
Sephora
SHOP NOW/SEE IT

Benefit Cosmetics' Precisely, My Brow Pencil Waterproof Eyebrow Definer retails for $24 at sephora.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CHzko_0fJeqz9I00
Sephora
SHOP NOW/SEE IT

Milk Makeup's KUSH Clear Brow Gel retails for $20 at sephora.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ksTKv_0fJeqz9I00
Ulta
SHOP NOW/SEE IT

Tarte's Shape Tape Concealer retails for $30 at ulta.com .

Full, Fluffy Brows

Just because thin brows are having a moment doesn't mean we're even close to being done with full brows. Over the past year, blocky "Instagram” eyebrows have finally been jettisoned in favor of a much more natural, fluffy look, an elevated approach makeup artist Tommy Napoli credited as being an amalgamation of several popular styles.

"Runway eyebrow trends I've seen are a continuation of today's trends and a revisit to old,” Napoli told Allure . "We're still seeing a fluffy, sporty, natural brow — groomed brows that have real texture and shine as opposed to the laminated brow trend, which is ultra-groomed, shiny, and slicked up."

While the expert admitted that "artists typically like brow powder for these trends,” he prefers a brow pencil when it comes to achieving a fuller look. "I enjoy using pencil because it best clings to and beefs up hair without adding texture to the skin underneath," he explained.

'... & THE REST IS DRAG': HOW DRAG QUEENS PERFECTED YOUR FAVORITE BEAUTY TRENDS — SHOP NOW

Beyond reaching for a pencil rather than a powder product, the artist also revealed he uses styling gel to keep brows perfectly in place all day long, a trend he said he learned from drag artists. Beyond its hold, Napoli cited the gel's color – or lack thereof – as a selling point in his craft. "The original product is clear in color," Napoli dished, "allowing me the freedom to mix pigment and make my own tints, should I need."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iSVgv_0fJeqz9I00
Sephora
SHOP NOW/SEE IT

Anastasia Beverly Hills' Brow Wiz Ultra-Slim Retractable Detail Pencil With Spoolie retails for $23 at sephora.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0svLYO_0fJeqz9I00
Amazon
SHOP NOW/SEE IT

Got2b's Ultra Glued Invincible Styling Hair Gel retails for $4.97 at amazon.com .

Comments / 1

Related
Footwear News

Saweetie Debuts Vibrant Pink Hair With 5-Inch Metallic Heels & Skinny Jeans at Clippers Game

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Saweetie hit the latest NBA game in a cute and casual outfit. The rapper was spotted at the Crypto.com Arena in on Wednesday in LA, watching the Clippers play the Suns. To the event, Saweetie showed off bright pink hair, styled in a high ponytail. She wore a white crop T-shirt with a light pink and green butterfly logo. She paired her top with blue skinny jeans, and glammed up the look with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Shoppers Are Ditching Mascara Thanks to This Serum That Produces ‘Thicker, Fuller & Darker’ Lashes

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There’s nothing I won’t do to make my lashes look longer, thicker and fuller. If you tell me about a life-changing mascara you saw from a TikTok, chances are I’ve already bought it in bulk. The same goes for effective eyelash growth serums, like the GrandeLash one that Brooke Shields loves so much. There’s another product that people love just as much as that one, though, and it just so happens to be...
MAKEUP
StyleCaster

This ‘Mind-Blowing’ $26 Hyaluronic Acid Serum ‘Really Leaves Your Skin Lifted & Hydrated’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When you’re coming out of a brisk winter, your skin doesn’t magically stop getting dry and dehydrated just because it’s spring. Leave it to one special powerhouse skincare ingredient to nurse your skin back to health. Everyone could benefit from some hyaluronic acid action in their skincare routine, regardless of the climate or season. It’s the type of ingredient that shows skin-altering changes year-round. However, not all hyaluronic acid-packed products are made the...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The One Eyeshadow Hack Celeb MUA’s Swear By For An Instant Facelift

Of all of the makeup goodies you own, your eyeshadow palette can be one of the trickier products to get just right. As you may have already figured out from years of experimentation, simply dipping a brush into a random brown shadow and sweeping it across your eyelid isn’t going to necessarily do you any favors. This is one product that requires a little know-how to brighten your eyes and lift your face for a more radiant and youthful look. Of course, the best way to proceed is to call in the experts and let them guide the way. Saffron Hughes, makeup expert at falseeyelashes.co.uk, is here to uncover the one eyeshadow hack she always shares with clients who are looking to create a more youthful look.
MAKEUP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Lily James
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
Cara Delevingne
StyleCaster

Shoppers See ‘Immediate Results’ With This Wrinkle-Reducing Serum & It’s Part of an Incredible Deal

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Imagine what all of the explorers of centuries past would say if we told them that no, after their life spent searching for the wondrous place, we’ll pass on visiting the Fountain of Youth (because we found a serum that puts in the work for us—and it can be shipped to our homes, tyvm). I assume these sailors wouldn’t be too thrilled, but we are. When it comes to anti-aging, no products do...
RETAIL
People

The Best Long-Lasting Lipsticks for All-Day Wear

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color. $26.00. Sephora. In the ever-elusive hunt for makeup that stays all day,...
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Week#Ulta Beauty#Thinning#Anastasia Beverly Hills#Hulu#Instagram
SELF

The 17 Best Body Oils for Dry, Dull, or Dehydrated Skin

Body lotion is a bathroom staple, but for some reason, body oil doesn’t get the same treatment. The best body oils maximize all the great benefits of your favorite hydrating lotion, sealing in the moisture that lotions provide to give you the supple, soft skin of your dry skin dreams. Oils are occlusive agents, meaning that they create a hydrophobic barrier between your skin and the outside world, which helps lock in moisture for long-lasting hydration and prevent transepidermal moisture loss. Anyone who has spent time lathering their body with lotion only for their skin to feel dry and tight shortly after might benefit from the occlusive powers of body oil.
SKIN CARE
Mashed

The Simple Hack That Will Change The Way You Cut Celery Forever

Whether you're whipping up a tuna salad, putting together a crudité platter, or crafting your go-to stuffing recipe, celery is a staple in many kitchens, as it adds a unique herbaceous flavor and a whole lot of crunch. However, for many individuals, there's one issue preventing them from loving this particular vegetable — the stringy texture of celery's exterior.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
OK! Magazine

Shunning The Spotlight: Find Out Why Jennifer Aniston, Meghan Markle & More Stars Retreated From The Limelight

The spotlight isn't for everyone! These A-listers have become some of Hollywood's most reclusive stars over the years. Scroll through the images below to find out why they ditched the spotlight and whether they'll ever return.Cameron DiazWhen Cameron Diaz revealed she’d retired from acting in 2018, fans were shocked. But the Annie actress has no regrets about walking away from showbiz at the peak of her career to focus on life at home with her rocker husband, Benji Madden.The couple — who wed in January 2015 — welcomed daughter Raddix via surrogate in December 2019. “Cameron was a huge...
CELEBRITIES
marthastewart.com

Mousse, Gel, Serum, or Leave-in Conditioner: Which Product Should You Apply After You Wash Your Hair?

Hair wash routines can be pretty standard: Shampoo, condition, and repeat the next time your strands need a refresh. And while your in-shower routine likely always looks like this (barring the sporadic pre-wash hair mask, that is), what happens after you step out of the shower is often a completely different story. There are a number of after-wash hair products on the market, from mousse and gel to serum and leave-in conditioner, that are specifically designed to work on damp strands. Given all of these options, however, it can be challenging to know which formula is right for you. Ahead, experts explain how every leave-in product works and share which formula is best suited for your hair type.
HAIR CARE
WWLP 22News

Hottest trends in makeup – eyeshadow shapes

(Mass Appeal) – When it comes to makeup, your eyes can really be the star of the show. And here to show us one of the top trends in eyeshadow shapes is Leandra Rivera, owner of Studio L Makeup, Brow and Lash Lounge.
MAKEUP
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

38K+
Followers
223
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy