ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Construction of C"“N bonds from small-molecule precursors through heterogeneous electrocatalysis

By Junnan Li
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnergy-intensive thermochemical processes within chemical manufacturing are a major contributor to global CO2 emissions. With the increasing push for sustainability, the scientific community is striving to develop renewable energy-powered electrochemical technologies in lieu of CO2-emitting fossil-fuel-driven methods. However, to fully electrify chemical manufacturing, it is imperative to expand the scope of...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Excitations in a superconducting Coulombic energy gap

Cooper pairing and Coulomb repulsion are antagonists, producing distinct energy gaps in superconductors and Mott insulators. When a superconductor exchanges unpaired electrons with a quantum dot, its gap is populated by a pair of electron"“hole symmetric Yu-Shiba-Rusinov excitations between doublet and singlet many-body states. The fate of these excitations in the presence of a strong Coulomb repulsion in the superconductor is unknown, but of importance in applications such as topological superconducting qubits and multi-channel impurity models. Here we couple a quantum dot to a superconducting island with a tunable Coulomb repulsion. We show that a strong Coulomb repulsion changes the singlet many-body state into a two-body state. It also breaks the electron"“hole energy symmetry of the excitations, which thereby lose their Yu-Shiba-Rusinov character.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Broadband convolutional processing using band-alignment-tunable heterostructures

Broadband convolutional processing is critical to high-precision image recognition and is of use in remote sensing and environmental monitoring. Implementing in-sensor broadband convolutional processing using conventional complementary metal"“oxide"“semiconductor technology is, however, challenging because broadband sensing and convolutional processing require the use of the same physical processes. Here we show that a palladium diselenide/molybdenum ditelluride van der Waals heterostructure can provide simultaneous broadband image sensing and convolutional processing. The band alignment between type-II and type-III heterojunctions of the photovoltaic heterostructure is gate tunable, and the devices exhibit linear light-intensity dependence for both positive and negative photoconductivity, as well as linear gate dependence for the broadband photoresponse. Our in-sensor broadband convolutional processing improves recognition accuracy for multi-band images compared with conventional single-band-based convolutional neural networks.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Phase engineering of CrTe with colossal anomalous Hall effect

Two-dimensional materials that are intrinsically ferromagnetic are crucial for the development of compact spintronic devices. However, most non-layered 2D magnets with a strong ferromagnetic order are difficult to synthesize. Here we show that the flakes of trigonal and monoclinic Cr5Te8 can be grown via a chemical vapour deposition method. Using magneto-optical and magnetotransport measurements, we show that both phases exhibit robust ferromagnetism with strong perpendicular anisotropy at thicknesses of a few nanometres. A high Curie temperature of up to 200"‰K can be obtained by manipulating the phase structure and thickness. We also observe a colossal anomalous Hall effect in the more structurally distorted monoclinic Cr5Te8, with an anomalous Hall conductivity of 650"‰Î©âˆ’1"‰cmâˆ’1 and anomalous Hall angle of 5%.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Renewable Energy#Review#Co2
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Nature.com

Steering the structure and selectivity of CO electroreduction catalysts by potential pulses

Convoluted selectivity trends and a missing link between reaction product distribution and catalyst properties hinder practical applications of the electrochemical CO2 reduction reaction (CO2RR) for multicarbon product generation. Here we employ operando X-ray absorption and X-ray diffraction methods with subsecond time resolution to unveil the surprising complexity of catalysts exposed to dynamic reaction conditions. We show that by using a pulsed reaction protocol consisting of alternating working and oxidizing potential periods that dynamically perturb catalysts derived from Cu2O nanocubes, one can decouple the effect of the ensemble of coexisting copper species on the product distribution. In particular, an optimized dynamic balance between oxidized and reduced copper surface species achieved within a narrow range of cathodic and anodic pulse durations resulted in a twofold increase in ethanol production compared with static CO2RR conditions. This work thus prepares the ground for steering catalyst selectivity through dynamically controlled structural and chemical transformations.
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Experimental investigation of heat transfer for diesel spray impingement on a high temperature wall

In this paper, the heat transfer characteristics of spray-wall impingement on a high temperature wall were studied by using a transient thermocouple and a one-dimensional finite-difference conduction model to obtain variations of wall temperature and heat flux. Results showed that increasing the injection pressure and decreasing the ambient temperature both caused an increase in surface heat flux and heat transfer coefficient. However, with the increase of the initial surface temperature from 200 to 600Â Â°C, the surface heat flux and heat transfer coefficient first increased and then decreased, and reached the maximum at about 520Â Â°C and 390Â Â°C respectively, which was due to the change of heat transfer regime on the wall. The contribution of experimental factors descended in the order of initial surface temperature, injection pressure and ambient temperature. The dimensionless surface heat fluxes in terms of Biot and Fourier numbers were highly similar and a dimensionless correlation was developed to quantify this heat transfer behavior, which showed that the ratio of the thermal resistance of the high temperature wall to the thermal resistance of convection heat transfer on the wall surface changed almost linearly during the process of spray-wall impingement.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Extremely rapid up-and-down motions of island arc crust during arc-continent collision

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 100 (2022) Cite this article. Mountain building and the rock cycle often involve large vertical crustal motions, but their rates and timescales in unmetamorphosed rocks remain poorly understood. We utilize high-resolution magneto-biostratigraphy and backstripping analysis of marine deposits in an active arc-continent suture zone of eastern Taiwan to document short cycles of vertical crustal oscillations. A basal unconformity formed on Miocene volcanic arc crust in an uplifting forebulge starting ~6"‰Ma, followed by rapid foredeep subsidence at 2.3"“3.2"‰mm"‰yrâˆ’1 (~3.4"“0.5"‰Ma) in response to oceanward-migrating flexural wave. Since ~0.8"“0.5"‰Ma, arc crust has undergone extremely rapid (~9.0"“14.4"‰mm"‰yrâˆ’1) uplift to form theÂ modern Coastal Range during transpressional strain. The northern sector may have recently entered another phase of subsidence related to a subduction polarity reversal. These transient vertical crustal motions are under-detected by thermochronologic methods, but are likely characteristic of continental growth by arc accretion over geologic timescales.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Influence of roundness errors of bearing components on rotational accuracy of cylindrical roller bearings

Understanding the influence of bearing component roundness errors and roller number on the rotational accuracy of rolling bearings is crucial in the design of high precision bearings. The rotational accuracy of an assembled bearing is dependent upon roller number and roundness errors of the bearing components. We propose a model for calculating the rotational accuracy of a cylindrical roller bearing; we experimentally verified the effectiveness of the model in predicting the radial run-out of the inner ring proposed in the previous paper in this series. We sought to define the key contributing factors to the rotational accuracy by studying both the influence of the coupling effect of the roller number and the influence of the roundness errors in the inner raceway, outer raceway, and rollers on the motion error. The model and results will help engineers choose reasonable manufacturing tolerances for bearing components to achieve the required rotational accuracy.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Antiferromagnetic second-order topological insulator with fractional mass-kink

Generally, the topological corner state in two-dimensional (2D) second-order topological insulator (SOTI) is equivalent to the well-known domain wall state, which is originated from the mass-inversion between two adjacent edges with phase shift of Ï€. In this work, go beyond this conventional physical picture, we report a fractional mass-kink induced 2D SOTI in monolayer FeSe with canted checkerboard antiferromagnetic (AFM) order by analytic model and first-principles calculations. The canted spin associated in-plane Zeeman field can gap out the quantum spin Hall edge state of FeSe, forming a fractional mass-kink with phase shift of Ï€/2 at the rectangular corner, and generating an in-gap topological corner state with fractional charge of e/4. Moreover, the topological corner state is robust to a finite perturbation, existing in both naturally and non-naturally cleaved corners, regardless of the edge orientation. Our results not only demonstrate a material system to realize the unique 2D AFM SOTI, but also pave a way to design the higher-order topological states from fractional mass-kink with arbitrary phase shift.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Controlling unequal surface energy results caused by test liquids: the case of UV/O3 Treated PET

Ultraviolet/ozone (UV/O3) treatment has been reported to be an effective method to modify properties such as wettability, adhesion or adsorption of plastic surfaces. The change in the surface is measured by contact angle analysis, which employs liquids and their surface tensions (ST) to estimate the surface energy (SE). We found two different practices in the scientific community: (1) the majority of researchers adopted the ST value of liquids from the literature, while (2) other researchers conducted real-time measurements in the lab under ambient conditions prior to SE estimation. To the best of our knowledge, there is no study that compares the difference between the two practices. One study was found to show different SE methods generating unequal SE values for the same substrate. However, there was no definitive conclusion backed by general thermodynamics rules. In this study, we presented (1) a statistical significance test that showed the literature and experimental ST values are significantly different, and studied (2) the effect of different liquid pairs on the SE estimation for UV/O3 treated poly(ethylene terephthalate) (PET) substrate. Modification techniques such as atmospheric pressure plasma or chemical modification were studied previously to examine PET's wettability and the SE. The UV/O3 treatment was studied to improve adhesion and to modify its chemical properties for adsorption. In contrast, we studied (3) the effect of UV/O3 on wettability at different timeframes and addressed (4) how to control unequal SE based on a method that was refined on a rigorous thermodynamic three-phase system. It must be noted that this method can be generalized to other types of solid surfaces to estimate thermodynamically self-consistent SE values. This work also provides (5) a web-based calculator that complements computational findings available to the readership in the data availability section.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Laser-clad Inconel 625 coatings on Q245R structure steel: microstructure, wear and corrosion resistance

In this work, ultra-low dilution rate Inconel 625 coatings with a thickness of ~534.4"‰Î¼m were prepared by high-speed laser cladding technique on the Q245R steel. The XRD and TEM results show that the Inconel 625 coatings are mainly composed of the Nb and Mo-enriched laves phase with hexagonal close-packed (HCP) structure and the Î³-Ni phase with face-centered-cubic (FCC) structure. The cellular crystal, column crystal, and equiaxed dendritic crystal were observed in the bottom, middle, and top of the Inconel 625 coatings from SEM results, respectively. The wear resistance and corrosion resistance of Q245R steel are significantly improved by high-speed laser cladding Inconel 625 coatings. In addition, the low dilution rate is beneficial for improving the wear and corrosion resistance of high-speed laser cladding Inconel 625 coatings. These findings may provide a method to design the wear and corrosion resistance of coatings on steel's surface.
ECONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Atomic Layer Etching Could Lead to Ever-More Powerful Microchips and Supercomputers

Over the course of almost 60 years, the information age has given the world the internet, smart phones, and lightning-fast computers. This has been made possible by about doubling the number of transistors that can be packed onto a computer chip every two years, resulting in billions of atomic-scale transistors that can fit on a fingernail-sized device. Even individual atoms may be observed and counted within such “atomic scale” lengths.
ENGINEERING
scitechdaily.com

Validating Models for Next-Generation Fusion Power Plants

According to recent simulations and analysis, the flagship fusion facility of the United States Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) might serve as the model for an economically appealing next-generation fusion pilot plant. The pilot plant could be the next step in the United States toward collecting the fusion power that powers the sun and stars on Earth as a safe and clean source of power for producing energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

A compilation of experimental data on the mechanical properties and microstructural features of Ti-alloys

The present work depicts a compilation of mechanical properties of 282 distinct multicomponent Ti-based alloys and their respective microstructural features. The dataset includes the chemical composition (in at.%), phase constituents, Young modulus, hardness, yield strength, ultimate strength, and elongation. Each entry is associated with a high-quality experimental work containing a complete description of the processing route and testing setup. Furthermore, we incorporated flags to the dataset indicating (a) the use of high-resolution techniques for microstructural analysis and (b) the observation of non-linear elastic responses during mechanical testing. Oxygen content and average grain size are presented whenever available. The selected features can help material scientists to adjust the data to their needs concerning materials selection and discovery. Most alloys in the dataset were produced via an ingot metallurgy route, followed by solubilization and water quench (â‰ˆ58%), which is considered a standard condition for Î²-Ti alloys. The database is hosted and maintained up to date in an open platform. For completeness, a few graphical representations of the dataset are included.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Automated exploitation of the big configuration space of large adsorbates on transition metals reveals chemistry feasibility

Mechanistic understanding of large molecule conversion and the discovery of suitable heterogeneous catalysts have been lagging due to the combinatorial inventory of intermediates and the inability of humans to enumerate all structures. Here, we introduce an automated framework to predict stable configurations on transition metal surfaces and demonstrate its validity for adsorbates with up to 6 carbon and oxygen atoms on 11 metals, enabling the exploration of ~108 potential configurations. It combines a graph enumeration platform, force field, multi-fidelity DFT calculations, and first-principles trained machine learning. Clusters in the data reveal groups of catalysts stabilizing different structures and expose selective catalysts for showcase transformations, such as the ethylene epoxidation on Ag and Cu and the lack of C-C scission chemistry on Au. Deviations from the commonly assumed atom valency rule of small adsorbates are also manifested. This library can be leveraged to identify catalysts for converting large molecules computationally.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Domino-like stacking order switching in twisted monolayer"“multilayer graphene

Atomic reconstruction has been widely observed in two-dimensional van der Waals structures with small twist angles1,2,3,4,5,6,7. This unusual behaviour leads to many novel phenomena, including strong electronic correlation, spontaneous ferromagnetism and topologically protected states1,5,8,9,10,11,12,13,14. Nevertheless, atomic reconstruction typically occurs spontaneously, exhibiting only one single stable state. Using conductive atomic force microscopy, here we show that, for small-angle twisted monolayer"“multilayer graphene, there exist two metastable reconstruction states with distinct stacking orders and strain soliton structures. More importantly, we demonstrate that these two reconstruction states can be reversibly switched, and the switching can propagate spontaneously in an unusual domino-like fashion. Assisted by lattice-resolved conductive atomic force microscopy imaging and atomistic simulations, the detailed structure of the strain soliton networks has been identified and the associated propagation mechanism is attributed to the strong mechanical coupling among solitons. The fine structure of the bistable states is critical for understanding the unique properties of van der Waals structures with tiny twists, and the switching mechanism offers a viable means for manipulating their stacking states.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy