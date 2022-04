In addition to two proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution, Austin voters have the chance to weigh in on a single ballot proposition in the city's May 7 election. The measure, Proposition A, was added to the ballot following a successful petition by Ground Game Texas and would end low-level marijuana enforcement and the practice of no-knock warrants in the city. Austinites can participate in early voting April 25-May 3, and election day is May 7.

