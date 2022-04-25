Grizzlies coach Jenkins fined $15K for criticizing refs

Naasir Cunningham, the No. 1 basketball prospect in ESPN's Class of 2024, is signing with Overtime Elite (OTE), he told ESPN on Monday. "This is best place for me to develop as a player, while getting the right education to fall back on at the same time," Cunningham said. "Overtime built a relationship with my family and I, which was a big factor in trusting them with my future. I want to be the best basketball player I can, an NBA draft lottery pick and hopefully one of the best in the league. Overtime is going to put me in position to become the best player I can."

WEST ORANGE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO