Memphis, TN

Grizzlies coach Jenkins fined $15K for criticizing refs

FOX Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins has been fined $15,000 for publicly criticizing the officiating in Game 4 of the Grizzlies' series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the...

Larry Brown Sports

Nets have made decision on Steve Nash’s future?

Steve Nash’s second season as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets is on the verge of ending in disappointment, but it does not sound like it will be his last. The Nets are in a 3-0 series hole against the Boston Celtics. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on Monday that he does not believe Nets management will use Nash as the “fall guy” after what has been an extremely tumultuous season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

Naasir Cunningham, No. 1 high school basketball recruit of 2024, to sign with Overtime Elite, keep college eligibility

Naasir Cunningham, the No. 1 basketball prospect in ESPN's Class of 2024, is signing with Overtime Elite (OTE), he told ESPN on Monday. "This is best place for me to develop as a player, while getting the right education to fall back on at the same time," Cunningham said. "Overtime built a relationship with my family and I, which was a big factor in trusting them with my future. I want to be the best basketball player I can, an NBA draft lottery pick and hopefully one of the best in the league. Overtime is going to put me in position to become the best player I can."
WEST ORANGE, NJ
FanSided

NBA insider: The Brooklyn Nets are already sick of Ben Simmons

The Brooklyn Nets are “exasperated” by the Ben Simmons injury saga after the star guard was ruled out of Game 4 vs. the Celtics, per Brian Windhorst. Simmons has yet to suit up for Brooklyn. He’s been missing because of injury or some other issue all season. Still, there was hope he could give the Nets a boost in the playoffs.
BOSTON, MA
The Big Lead

Kyrie Irving Just Wishes the Brooklyn Nets Could Have Been Jelling Since October

The Brooklyn Nets are on life support and on the brink of elimination as they failed to conjure the required level of moxie and execution against Boston for a third consecutive game on Saturday night. To preserve the season, all Steve Nash's unit needs to do is become the only team in NBA history to overcome a 3-0 series deficit. Then figure out how to do it in the next round. And the round after that. And then the round after that. Then they'll be champions. All of those lofty expectations can still be realized.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Morris: Hard foul on Draymond was 'payback' for last game

Monte Morris’ hard foul on Draymond Green in the second half of Game 4 looked vicious, but it was all love between the two Michigan natives. The Warriors failed to complete a four-game sweep of the Denver Nuggets in the first-round NBA playoff matchup Sunday, with their series lead falling to 3-1 after the 126-121 loss at Ball Arena.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Grizzlies’ Jenkins: “I’ve never seen a more inconsistent, arrogantly officiated game”

It’s an NBA tradition going back to Phil Jackson in Chicago to have a playoff coach be willing to take a fine to work the officials between games of a playoff series. Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins took that to a new level Saturday night after his team lost a close one in Minnesota that evened the series 2-2. Here are his quotes, via Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal.
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN News 2

Grizzlies Ja Morant wins NBA Most Improved

UNDATED (AP) – Ja Morant has been named the NBA’s Most Improved Player. The Memphis Grizzlies guard was rookie of the year in 2020 and now adds his second major award in three seasons. Morant is the first Grizzlies player to receive the award. He scored a career-best 27.4 points per game and also set […]
MEMPHIS, TN

