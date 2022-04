PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Mikal Bridges had a career night on the defense side of the ball with a career playoff-high four blocks and added 31 points to elevate the Phoenix Suns to a Game 5 win against the New Orleans Pelicans, 112-97. The Suns are up 3-2 in the series and can clinch the first-round series win Thursday night in New Orleans. Cam Johnson put the exclamation point on the game with a huge dunk with 1:55 left, and the Pelicans missed three shots after that. The comeback wasn’t happening this time in Phoenix.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 6 HOURS AGO