Pandemic, efficiency work are helping to make some state buildings greener

By Connecticut Public Radio
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

More than two dozen executive branch agencies have noted combined progress on cutting water use, curbing electricity costs and reducing gasoline consumed in the course of state business. State officials said a combination of efficiency upgrades and pandemic-influenced factors are driving many of the changes making state buildings more...

BLM on pace to exceed 25K-megawatt renewable energy goal

The Biden administration says it’s set to approve dozens of commercial-scale solar, wind and geothermal power projects capable of producing enough electricity to power millions of homes by the end of 2025. The Interior Department, in a report submitted to Congress that was dated last month but released today,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Conversation U.S.

Meet the power plant of the future: Solar + battery hybrids are poised for explosive growth

America’s electric power system is undergoing radical change as it transitions from fossil fuels to renewable energy. While the first decade of the 2000s saw huge growth in natural gas generation, and the 2010s were the decade of wind and solar, early signs suggest the innovation of the 2020s may be a boom in “hybrid” power plants. A typical hybrid power plant combines electricity generation with battery storage at the same location. That often means a solar or wind farm paired with large-scale batteries. Working together, solar panels and battery storage can generate renewable power when solar energy is at its...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Duke Energy proposes fuel cost increase in South Carolina that would raise residential electric bills by 8.3%

Duke Energy Corp. DUK, +0.21% subsidiary Duke Energy Progress has filed for an increase in the fuel costs used to generate electricity used to power homes and business in South Carolina, which if approved would boost residential electric bills in South Carolina by an average of 8.3%, or $10.15 per month. The utility company said it made the filing with the Public Service Commission of South Carolina, as part of an annual adjustment of actual costs, and said it "makes not profit" from the fuel component of rates. Duke said if the proposal is approved, starting July 1, the typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per month would see their bills increase to $133.01 from $122.86, and 8.3% increase, while commercial customers would see an average increase of 9.5% and industrial customers would see an increase of 12.1%. "The sharp increase in commodity prices contributed to a $32 million under-recovery across the prior year, as fuel prices climbed sharply right after the company's annual filing," Duke said. Duke Energy's stock, which was little changed in morning trading, has rallied 12.1% over the past three months, while the SPDR Utilities Select Sector ETF.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Rail regulators want to speed emergency service responses

The Surface Transportation Board has issued a notice of proposed rulemaking that would modify existing emergency service rules so the board could “act on its own initiative” to respond to service emergencies. The proposed rule would also set up an accelerated process to tackle acute service emergencies. Comments...
TRAFFIC
WPXI Pittsburgh

Light bulb rule ensures brighter future, energy chief says

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration is scrapping old-fashioned incandescent light bulbs, speeding an ongoing trend toward more efficient lighting that officials say will save households, schools and businesses billions of dollars a year. Rules finalized by the Energy Department will require manufacturers to sell energy-efficient lightbulbs,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Hello Magazine

13 instant changes to reduce your electricity bills

As we are in the midst of the energy crisis, many households are seeking ways to reduce their gas and electricity bills. There are many home improvements such as insulation, solar panels and other eco-upgrades that will cut your energy costs in the long run, but there are also relatively easy, low-cost ways to save on your electricity today.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

Cheaper Hydrogen Fuel Cell Invented – Enabling Better Green Energy Options

Imperial researchers have developed a new hydrogen fuel cell that uses iron instead of rare and costly platinum, enabling greater use of the technology. Hydrogen fuel cells convert hydrogen to electricity with just water vapor as a byproduct, making them an appealing green alternative for portable power, particularly for vehicles.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Architectural Digest

How Seaweed Can Keep Plastics Out of the Ocean

Consider the fact that plastic, in all of its myriad forms, can take up to 450 years to decompose. Throughout that time span, plastic causes many types of environmental destruction, such as releasing toxic substances into the air and soil, killing marine life, and destroying natural habitats, among many others. Though eliminating straws and plastic takeout bags is a good first step, it’s not doing nearly enough to save the planet. Luckily, London-based Notpla is onto something that may help. The startup, founded by Rodrigo García González and Pierre Paslier, in 2014, recently closed a $13.5 million Series A financing round and has developed a product similar to plastic in every way but one: It is compostable and dissolvable. And in some cases, it’s even edible.
ENVIRONMENT
CNET

Solar Water Heaters: Switch to This Alternative to Save Energy (and Money)

Rising prices and what often feels like an energy crisis might mean you're paying more attention to how your home uses energy. If you want to save some money on your bills, start with your water heater. That unassuming boiler in your basement can use 14% to 18% or your home's monthly energy budget, according to the Department of Energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Earth Day roundup: Companies announce sustainability goals

A number of freight- and supply chain-focused companies and at least two federal agencies used the annual observance of Earth Day to publicize what they are doing or plan to do to help the environment, promote sustainability and reduce emissions. Among the initiatives and statements released Friday in honor of...
ENVIRONMENT
