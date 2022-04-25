GO in the Know: May’s Social Security Schedule & Top Financial News for April 25

It’s already the last week of April, which means it’s also the final week of Financial Literacy Month . Hopefully you’ve read some of the great articles GOBankingRates has produced to provide you with money guidance, but if not, there’s no better time. Now, here are the top financial news stories of the day.

The Big Lead: Social Security

The next round of Social Security checks is due to go out in early May. Approximately 64 million Social Security beneficiaries are seeing the largest cost-of-living adjustment increase in nearly 40 years — 5.9% — in 2022. Here is the Social Security schedule for May.

Business Spotlight: Twitter

Twitter’s time as a public company will end if it accepts Elon Musk’s buyout deal today.

Well That’s Interesting: Hottest Job Markets

If you’re looking for a job, you might want to steer away from big cities. A new study finds that while the hottest job markets in the U.S. are spread out in five different states, they are all in mid-size cities.

Bonus: 10 Easy Mistakes Financially Illiterate People Can Make

There’s a direct connection between financial education and financial success. The following mistakes are the most common consequences of financial illiteracy — and they could all be avoided with just a little bit of learning.

