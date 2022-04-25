ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Fidelity Looks to Improve Financial Literacy With New ‘Metaverse Experience’

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2den7k_0fJed2qd00

Financial behemoth Fidelity Investments launched a gamified financial education platform in the metaverse , to attract the next generation of customers. The platform, launched in Decentraland, comes on the heels of the brokerage firm’s launch of its Fidelity Metaverse exchange-traded fund (ETF), FMET.

Metaverse Real Estate: The Where, Why & How Much of Investing in a Virtual World
Find: 7 Best Metaverse Stocks To Invest In

“Fidelity is always looking for ways to help people learn more about their finances. Bringing an immersive educational experience to the metaverse was a logical next step in our effort to reach the next generation in all the places they go,” David Dintenfass, CMO, Head of Emerging Customers at Fidelity, told GOBankingRates.

The Fidelity Stack, which was built in Decentraland, is an eight-story, open building with no walls “to optimize the view from within and outside the space,” Kathryn Condon, head of marketing channels and emerging platforms at Fidelity, told GOBankingRates. She added that there is a dance floor on the lobby level and the roof where avatars can take a break and enjoy the fun of socializing with other avatars. As they travel from floor to floor, users encounter educational components with explainers on common financial topics. Some floors offer stairs, while others offer teleporter devices or elevators to experience the full potential of virtual travel in Decentraland.

In the Invest Quest at The Fidelity Stack, users navigate through a multi-floor virtual space while collecting glowing orbs and learning about stocks, mutual funds, and ETFs, including the new Fidelity Metaverse ETF, Condon added.

“The goal of the Invest Quest at The Fidelity Stack is to bring education on financial topics to life in new and unique ways. As users traverse the space, they encounter educational elements focused on stocks, mutual funds, ETFs, and the components of the new Fidelity Metaverse ETF,” Condon said.

Asked about what prompted the idea, Condon said that Fidelity has a legacy of innovation and that the firm’s journey into the metaverse began earlier this year, with a live virtual discussion on cryptocurrencies and the metaverse.

Condon said that since launching, they added a “POAP” station (Proof Of Attendance Protocol) where visitors can claim a badge for having explored The Fidelity Stack. Asked what further features will be added, Condon said that “we will continue to learn from how users engage with the space.”

Saro McKenna, co-founder of NFT metaverse game Alien Worlds , told GOBankingRates that “it’s telling that after basically ignoring or outright dismissing the Web3 world and all its rapid development, established institutions like Fidelity are now coming into the space with immense amounts of energy.”

“We welcome this! It’s clear that the Web2 world – the FAANGs, as they call them – have hit their peak when it comes to their traditional offerings, and that new growth will be driven by Web3 innovation. By tapping into Web3, Fidelity can increase their exposure to new, high growth asset classes,” McKenna said. “I suspect a huge aspect of these emerging metaverse worlds will be the financialization of everything, including games.”

According to McKenna, it’s yet unclear how such games will evolve, or how their incentive structures will be able to attract millions of users, but the amount of creativity in the Web3 space – particularly when it comes to play-to-earn games and NFTs – is just immense.

“The people at Fidelity, to their credit, see this opportunity. So the potential for them to be leaders in this space is very high,” McKenna added.

The sentiment was echoed by several experts, who view Fidelity’s move as a harbinger of things to come for the financial world.

In what many refer to as  “a virtual gold rush,” in March, banking giant HSBC set a stake in the metaverse through the purchase of a plot of virtual land, becoming the first global financial services provider to enter The Sandbox. The move followed that of JPMorgan, which in February became the first bank to open a lounge in Decentraland, as GOBankingRates previously reported.

Toni Caradonna, CTO of Cross the Ages , told GOBankingRates that he gives Fidelity “props for being a little more creative than most major companies have been in their metaverse launches.”

“Gameifiying their metaverse location, at least to a certain extent, will make it more appealing,” he said. “One of the best things about the metaverse is that nothing ever needs to be boring, even learning about financial instruments. I suspect that other brands will pick up on this and make their metaverse offerings more interesting and start to really take advantage of being in a virtual world where anything is possible.”

In terms of the Metaverse ETF Fidelity which was launched on April 21, the firm said it can help investors invest in the evolution and future of the internet by providing access to companies that develop, manufacture, distribute, or sell products or services related to establishing and enabling the metaverse, such as computing hardware and components, digital infrastructure, design and engineering software, gaming technology and software, web development and content services, and smartphone and wearable technology​.

POLL: Do You Think States Should Suspend Their Gas Taxes?
Discover: 50 Ways You’re Throwing Money Away

Greg Friedman, Head of ETF Management and Strategy, told GOBankingRates that “we’re seeing interest in thematic investing from a wide range of investors, particularly young investors, as they look for opportunities to connect their investments to their personal interests, beliefs and values.”

He added that this new passively managed ETF will have an expense ratio of 0.39%, the lowest available for an ETF of its kind.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Fidelity Looks to Improve Financial Literacy With New ‘Metaverse Experience’

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

If You're Short on Retirement Savings, Definitely Consider This Social Security Move

Some people enter retirement very shy of their savings goals. The right Social Security strategy could help compensate for a lack of savings. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Kiplinger

How to Create a Retirement Income Stream

During your working years, your largest income stream is generally from employment. When you retire, however, your income will likely need to come from a variety of sources, such as retirement accounts, after-tax investments, Social Security, pensions or even continued part-time work. For those looking to create a retirement income...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Instruments#Financialization#Financial Literacy#Fidelity Investments#Fidelity Metaverse#Fmet#Cmo
Motley Fool

3 Social Security Strategies to Bankroll Your Retirement

Delaying starting to collect your benefits can increase them by up to 24%. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
ETF
CNBC

Mutual funds explained — A quick and easy way to boost savings

A mutual fund pools money from investors and puts it into stocks, bonds or other securities. It's a massive industry; in the U.S. alone as of 2020, an estimated 120 million investors had around $23.9 trillion in total net assets, according to the Investment Company Institute. Most funds have specific...
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNBC

How mutual funds can boost your savings

As of 2020, an estimated 102 million Americans are using mutual funds for things like planning for retirement, buying a house or saving for college. Here are the basics behind mutual funds, and how to avoid the most common pitfall.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

Why I'm Saving for Retirement in a Brokerage Account On Top of My 401(k)

Although 401(k)s offer many benefits, they're not perfect. Keeping some of my long-term savings in a regular brokerage account gives me more flexibility with my money. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

Why Dave Ramsey Says Every Married Couple Should Combine Finances

Dave Ramsey is a strong proponent of combining finances when you're married. Is he right?. Dave Ramsey advises married couples to combine all their financial accounts. He says it creates more unity in the relationship and helps with building wealth. For married couples asking about combining finances, Dave Ramsey doesn't...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
CNBC

Here's how financial literacy can help you according to 5 successful business moguls

April is Financial Literacy Month and CNBC is featuring advice from our contributors and frequent guests. Here's how they think about financial literacy and its impact on their lives and future generations of American consumers, savers and investors. Many Americans lack the financial literacy skills necessary to be successful. More...
NFL
TheStreet

Fidelity Brings Bitcoin to Retirement Savings

The biggest game in town is giving crypto a seat at the table. Fidelity Investments said it will allow investors to put a bitcoin account in their 401(k)s. The company said Fidelity's workplace Digital Assets Account is the industry’s first offering that will enable people to have a portion of their retirement savings allocated to bitcoin through its core 401(k) plan investment lineup.
MARKETS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
134K+
Followers
10K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy