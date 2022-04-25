Nick Cannon gives Indy some love

Momma Dee blamed Bambi for her recent fallout with Scrappy. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Momma Dee has been causing a stir on social media. Not too long after Shay Johnson announced her pregnancy, Momma Dee has been very vocal about her support. She has posted multiple photos and captions about her excitement about Shay becoming a mother. However, some people believe Momma Dee doesn’t have the purest intentions. In fact, they believe that Momma Dee has been using Shay’s pregnancy to get under Bambi’s skin. Bambi and Shay don’t have the best history. They have clashed on LHHATL. But in the end, Bambi was the woman Scrappy chose to make his wife.

