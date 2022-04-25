ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Nick Cannon gives Indy some love

By Ashley Smith
Fox 59
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — Rapper, actor and “The Masked Singer” host Nick Cannon stopped in Indy over the weekend to DJ the grand opening of Sugar Factory. He had...

fox59.com

Comments / 8

WhatsInAName
1d ago

lol stop lying. Indianapolis is a terrible city. thank god it was a peaceful event because people die every single day in this city because of murder, gang violence, and horrible traffic incidents. people have lost their minds and death is very often the outcome

Reply(2)
12
Robert Smithson
1d ago

I guess you have to say something something nice to keep from getting booed. Nick Cannon is the most unlike celebrity there is

Reply
4
Nick Cannon
