New Summer Cocktails from the Shamrock Pub

Caught in Southie
 1 day ago

Just in time for summer – we promise, it’s coming – Shamrock Pub just announced a new lineup of cocktails for you to enjoy! Stop by soon to try them!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2261hX_0fJeUdyQ00

SPIKED LIME RICKY

Stoli raz, lime, ginger ale

PAPER PLANE

Bourbon, lime, peach schnapps, cointreau

YOUR MUTHA’S PEAR MARTINI

Pear vodka, lemon, peach brandy, elderflower

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LPtb9_0fJeUdyQ00

PETER PAN OLD FASHIONED

Skrewball peanut butter whiskey, simple syrup, chocolate bitters

SPICY PINEAPPLE MARGARITA

Ghost tequila, lime, pineapple simple syrup, orange bitters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oJIGB_0fJeUdyQ00

SOUTHIE LAGOON

Truly wild berry seltzer, vodka, lemonade, candy in a fish bowl

Shamrock Pub is open MON-WED 4pm-MIDNIGHT | THURS-SAT 11:30am-1am | SUN 11:30am-MIDNIGHT

