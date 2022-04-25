New Summer Cocktails from the Shamrock Pub

James MacInnes may be the "Liquor Boss" at Klaw, a fine dining establishment in Miami that is "coming soon" as per the website (and as per MacInnes himself, who says it should open later this spring), but he has no objection to amateur mixologists attempting to create their own craft cocktails at home. As a matter of fact, he told Mashed he can't think of a single drink that you shouldn't try making at home, at least not if you have the necessary ingredients and the desire to make it. As MacInnes explains, "I think that experimenting at home is one of the best ways to learn anything."

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO