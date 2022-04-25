New Summer Cocktails from the Shamrock Pub
Just in time for summer – we promise, it’s coming – Shamrock Pub just announced a new lineup of cocktails for you to enjoy! Stop by soon to try them!
SPIKED LIME RICKY
Stoli raz, lime, ginger ale
PAPER PLANE
Bourbon, lime, peach schnapps, cointreau
YOUR MUTHA’S PEAR MARTINI
Pear vodka, lemon, peach brandy, elderflower
PETER PAN OLD FASHIONED
Skrewball peanut butter whiskey, simple syrup, chocolate bitters
SPICY PINEAPPLE MARGARITA
Ghost tequila, lime, pineapple simple syrup, orange bitters
SOUTHIE LAGOON
Truly wild berry seltzer, vodka, lemonade, candy in a fish bowl
Shamrock Pub is open MON-WED 4pm-MIDNIGHT | THURS-SAT 11:30am-1am | SUN 11:30am-MIDNIGHT
Comments / 0