Burbank, CA

Advocacy Group Might Sue Over Pickwick Project

By Christian Leonard
outlooknewspapers.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst published in the April 16 print issue of the Burbank Leader. A housing advocacy group said it is contemplating suing the city of Burbank over the City Council’s recent denial of a heavily criticized proposal to convert the Pickwick Bowl into townhomes. The council voted unanimously during...

