Supreme Court takes up case of a football coach's asserted right to publicly pray after games

kclu.org
 1 day ago

The Supreme Court hears arguments Monday in a case involving a coach who kneeled...

www.kclu.org

The Week

Anita Hill reacts to Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation: 'We should all be celebrating'

Anita Hill is reacting with "pure joy" to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation after condemning the Senate's "shocking" hearings. Hill, who testified about her sexual harassment allegations against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in 1991, shared her reaction on CNN to Jackson being confirmed as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.
Rolling Stone

The Supreme Court’s ‘Shadow Docket’ Is Even Shadier than It Sounds

Click here to read the full article. Earlier this week, the Supreme Court gave the go-ahead for a business-friendly and anti-environment Trump-era regulation. That this conservative Supreme Court ruled in this way is par for the course. But what was somewhat unusual about the ruling was that the court used what is called its “shadow docket” to do so. This secretive, irregular, and unreasoned ruling from the Supreme Court has unfortunately become more common in the past few years. To understand the “shadow docket” and what is so problematic about the Supreme Court’s use of it, you have to first think...
Emily Bazelon
The Independent

‘Someone is unduly influencing Ginni Thomas’: Expert says wife of Supreme Court justice is part of ‘Trump cult’

As former Moonie-turned-cult-expert Steven Hassan watched the Capitol Riots unfolding last January, there was a familiar face among the thousands of MAGA supporters clamouring to overturn the 2020 election result.Hyung Jin ‘Sean’ Moon, head of the far-right, AR-15-worshiping Rod of Iron Ministries and son of Moonie founder Sun Myung Moon, had joined Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to protest in front of the US Capitol. The group has been widely described as a cult.The Rod of Iron Ministries posted a clip to its Instagram page showing Sean Moon wiping tear gas from his eyes while blaming the violence on Antifa.The...
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
Salon

John Roberts joins dissent calling out conservative majority for abusing "shadow docket" powers

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an "emergency" ruling in Louisiana v. American Rivers. The decision temporarily reverses a lower court's order blocking a Trump-era water regulation that makes it easier for states to issue permits to dump pollutants into navigable rivers — at least until the Ninth Circuit decides whether to take up an appeal of that order.
eenews.net

Supreme Court weighs Biden’s Hanford nuclear challenge

Supreme Court justices yesterday appeared skeptical of calls to dismiss the Biden administration’s challenge of a Washington state law that expanded benefits to federal contractors at the Hanford nuclear waste site. The federal government is seeking to block a 2018 state law that presumed current and former workers who...
NBC News

After Supreme Court confirmation, Democrats face question of what's next

WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday ... Russian rockets hit a Ukrainian railway station, killing at least 39. ... The Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, but don’t call her Justice Jackson just yet. ... President Biden, VP Harris and Jackson deliver remarks. ... More officials in D.C. test positive for Covid. ... and Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., raises $11.3 million in the first fundraising quarter.
WEKU

Supreme Court seems sympathetic to a coach who claims the right to pray

The U.S. Supreme Court heard another church/state case on Monday in which the court's conservative super-majority appears to be moving toward a greater accommodation for religious expression in public schools. The case was brought by a public high school football coach who claims the right to kneel and pray on the 50-yard line at the conclusion of each game, joined by those of his players who want to participate.
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Independent

How long do Supreme Court justices serve and what is the current political balance?

The retirement of US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer sent shockwaves through Washington DC and ended Republican hopes that the next court vacancy would occur while the GOP controls the US Senate.The court underwent significant changes under Donald Trump’s administration, when over the course of four years, then-president Trump oversaw the confirmation of three new justices to the bench, a third of the total bench, with lifetime appointments, and firmly shifting the nation’s high court to the right,Justice Stephen Breyer’s upcoming retirement during the reign of a Democratic president means that the court’s overall make up will not change,...
bloomberglaw.com

The Supreme Court Confirmation Process Needs Switching Up

We are through yet another messy U.S. Supreme Court confirmation fight, and you’d be hard pressed to find anyone willing to defend the political circus that the process has become. To recap just the most recent confirmation, senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee spent nearly 24 hours questioning Judge...
bloomberglaw.com

Miranda Warnings Probed by Supreme Court in Police-Suit Case (1)

Justices examine nature of landmark self-incrimination warnings case. Issue is whether failure to give warning can lead to suits against officers. A civil-rights lawsuit against an officer who failed to give Miranda warnings led the Supreme Court to examine the nature of its landmark ruling that, as Justice Elena Kagan said, is central to people’s understanding of the law.
