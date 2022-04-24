How John Lennon Defended ‘Woman Is the N—– of the World’

On April 10, 1970, Paul McCartney made a small but explosive statement that would leave his three bandmates and the rest of the world stunned. When asked in an interview during press for his first solo album, "McCartney," whether he was planning a new album or single with the Beatles, the bassist replied: "No." Although he didn't elaborate on whether the separation might prove permanent, the headline that took up almost half of The Daily Mirror's front page, conclusively stating: "Paul Quits the Beatles." The news knocked the wind out of many, as few at the time were aware of the fissures that had developed within the band since their manager, Brian Epstein, died in August 1967.

