ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SUN ‘n FUN lives up to its name

By Janice Wood
generalaviationnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo was a hit before it even began. On opening day, April 5, the show already had a record $1.33 million in advance ticket sales, according to President John “Lites” Leenhouts. “We’ve never seen that before,” he said, noting that...

generalaviationnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lakeland Aero Club#The Florida Air Museum#Chamber Of Commerce
Evie M.

They say gangsters haunt this beautiful Miami hotel. Would you check-in?

The beautiful and haunted Biltmore Hotel in Miami, FloridaElviss96 Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0. Since I moved to Orlando, I'm disappointed to say I have yet to make the trek out to see Miami. I've never been. And honestly, after discovering the Biltmore, Miami's "favorite creepy hotel", I absolutely need to go now. Maybe you've seen pictures of the Biltmore even if you haven't gone in person. The hotel is more than well-known, it's absolutely A-list famous. And, having been around since 1926 as the brain child of a young George Merrick, the founder of Coral Gables, it has quite the history.
MIAMI, FL
Black Enterprise

Tiger Woods Opening Self-Designed Golf Course ‘PopStroke Sarasota’ in Florida

Pro golfer Tiger Woods is bringing one of his professionally designed golf courses to Florida later this month. PopStroke Entertainment Group, a national leader in golf entertainment and co-owned by Wood’s TGR Ventures and Greg Bartoli have announced the official opening of its PopStroke Sarasota location. The venue is scheduled to open on Thursday, April 28 at noon.
SARASOTA, FL
Greater Milwaukee Today

Traveling in style: Luxury RVs include all the comforts of home

TAMPA, Fla. — Americans have long been enamored of the open road. There was John Steinbeck circling the country in Travels With Charley. Buz and Tod tooling west on Route 66. Clark Griswold loading up the family for a National Lampoon’s Vacation. Today, though, motorists are increasingly traveling...
TAMPA, FL
Off Our Couch

Granny’s Apple Fries At Legoland Florida Resort: Are They Worth The Money?

Granny Smith's Apple FriesLondon Arevalo/Off Our Couch. Granny‘s Apple Fries were fresh, hot, crispy, salty, sweet, and everything in between. Fries! Fries! Fries! I Love French Fries! I have had fries from the U.S. to Asia and one thing rings true; if fries are done right, they can be downright amazing. As a kid in Hawaii, my favorite snack was my mom’s green banana fries. I loved other fries as well, but mom’s banana fries were awesome. Since starting Off Our Couch, we have encountered all sorts of fries. We've tried sweet potato fries, crabby fries, pizza fries, and fully loaded bbq pulled pork nacho cheese fries, but I have never heard of apple fries. That all ended last weekend when we took a trip to film a special event at Legoland in Winter Haven, Florida.
WINTER HAVEN, FL
94.9 KYSS FM

Shorebirds Visit Bitterroot Valley, Wildflowers Are Sprouting

Only one new bird species was added to the Bitterroot Valley list by Ebird this past week. Bob Danley of the Bitterroot Outdoor Journal said the cold temperatures are holding back some usual spring activities. However, we're only five species behind last year's bird varieties. At the Lee Metcalf National...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy