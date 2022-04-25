SUN ‘n FUN lives up to its name

Granny Smith's Apple FriesLondon Arevalo/Off Our Couch. Granny‘s Apple Fries were fresh, hot, crispy, salty, sweet, and everything in between. Fries! Fries! Fries! I Love French Fries! I have had fries from the U.S. to Asia and one thing rings true; if fries are done right, they can be downright amazing. As a kid in Hawaii, my favorite snack was my mom’s green banana fries. I loved other fries as well, but mom’s banana fries were awesome. Since starting Off Our Couch, we have encountered all sorts of fries. We've tried sweet potato fries, crabby fries, pizza fries, and fully loaded bbq pulled pork nacho cheese fries, but I have never heard of apple fries. That all ended last weekend when we took a trip to film a special event at Legoland in Winter Haven, Florida.

WINTER HAVEN, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO