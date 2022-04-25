ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - ERIC

By Pomerantz LLP
NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ("Ericsson" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ERIC) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, and...

