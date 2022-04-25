ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Ghost Adventures: House Calls’ Series Details: Episode Guide and Air Dates

By Rebecca Murray
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHomeowners plagued by unexplainable noises and spooky goings-on have a new team to call. The Ghost Adventures squad – Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley, and Jay Wasley – are helping homeowners in trouble with Ghost Adventures‘ first spin-off series, Ghost Adventures: House Calls. The new...

John Wayne Gacy: Inside Netflix’s Horrifying Docuseries About the Clown Killer (Exclusive)

John Wayne Gacy is the subject of another documentary, Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes, now streaming on Netflix. This time, his life and crimes are at the center of the second installment of true-crime director Joe Berlinger’s Conversations With a Killer series, which features previously unheard audio interviews with the notorious serial killer.
Is 'Gaslit' Based on a True Story? Starz Series Details

Martha Mitchell was perhaps not quite affectionately (though we disagree) referred to as the "Mouth of the South" during her time in Washington, D.C. Her husband, John Mitchell, met Richard Nixon in 1966 when their respective law firms merged. In 1968 when Nixon was elected president, he appointed his good friend John as United States Attorney General. The only catch was, his family would have to move from Arkansas to the District.
'Sister Wives' Star Paedon Brown Confronts Rumors On Whether Or Not Another Sister Wife Has Left Kody

Sister Wives alum Paedon Brown, 23, is a wellspring of answers when it comes to fans' burning questions about what the bustling Brown family is up to now that season 16 has wrapped. Following years of keeping relatively silent, the reality star has been frequently taking to social media to open up about his unconventional upbringing and his relationship with his family members.Paedon hopped on Instagram Live on Saturday, April 23, to share some new tidbits of insight with his followers — one of which asked if Janelle, 52, was still in a relationship with his dad, Kody. Janelle was...
‘The Baby’ Review: Paranormal Horror Comedy Is a Warped Modern Fairy Tale

Click here to read the full article. Parenting, in many ways, is a roller coaster of control. It’s a process that, if it starts from the birth of child, is a tradeoff of autonomy for trying to keep a tiny human alive. Turns out that process is not that much different on TV. As soon as The Baby pops up in the new HBO/Sky co-production “The Baby,” it takes feats of superhuman strength to wrest attention away from him. Most of this child’s time is spent around Natasha (Michelle de Swarte), an accomplished chef who escapes the city for a remote...
At 60, Jim-Bob, From ‘The Waltons’ Went From TV Star To Quiet Delivery Truck Driver

James Robert, or Jim-Bob Walton as he was commonly known, was the youngest of the Walton sons. He was known for tinkering and learning the mechanics of new gadgets, often with his head in the clouds even before pursuing his dreams of flight. For all Jim-Bob’s grand dreams, his actor, David W. Harper, would live a far more reclusive life when The Waltons ended. What happened to this young actor after he retreated from Walton’s Mountain?
Deadliest Catch crew tragedies - hotel room discovery to sudden heart attack

The famous Discovery Channel show ‘Deadliest Catch’ shows the crew embark on a once-in-a-lifetime experience investigating the dangers and discomforts of what lies underneath the deep sea. As fans have followed the series over the past few years, some cast members have sadly passed away. Although they may...
Hulu's Captive Audience thoughtfully explores the Stayner family's surreal life in the true-crime spotlight

Director Jessica Dimmock’s three-part series Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story revisits the Steven Stayner kidnapping and Cary Stayner's murderous spree and its impact on their family. But it "doesn’t adopt the explicitly revisionary lens that has propelled most contemporary true crime productions, which often reclaim survivors’ perspectives or reveal criminal justice failures," says Alessa Dominguez. "Instead, by foregrounding the voices of the Stayner family, including Steven Stayner’s mother, son, and daughter, it hints at themes like intergenerational trauma and the distortions and consolations of storytelling. Mostly, though, it amplifies the bizarre story’s own simple power."
Meet "Selling Sunset" Star Vanessa Villela's Fiancé, Nick Hardy

Vanessa Villela joined the cast of "Selling Sunset" in season four and almost immediately seemed right at home with the Oppenheim Group. The former Mexican soap star quickly bonded with Chrishell Stause, who had roles on "All My Children" and "Days of Our Lives" before getting into real estate, but she also found friends elsewhere on the team — even as conflicts between the other agents came to a head. But while Villela may have been a quiet presence on the show before, a new romance might just have people talking in season five.
Explore the Nick Cage Virtual Museum Inspired By 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent'

There are a lot of exciting films coming out in the near future, but there has been no film as intriguing as The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. A comedy where Nicolas Cage is humorously playing a heightened version of himself. This is a huge theatrical return for the actor and to celebrate, Lionsgate has created a Nick Cage Virtual Museum in honor of the actor (and fictional character). The AR museum was inspired by Pedro Pascal’s Javi’s own expansive Cage collection in the film.
Hulu’s ‘Captive Audience’ May Be the Craziest True Crime Documentary of the Year

There are twisty true crime stories, and then there’s Captive Audience. Hulu’s latest true crime docuseries isn’t just an intimate deep dive into how one family’s darkest moments became national news. It’s also a true story that has so many unexpected twists that it will leave you with your jaw on the floor. In 1972, Steven Stayner was kidnapped at the age of seven. That kidnapping is the first detail in a story that would come to involve Stayner’s heroic return to his family, an Emmy-nominated miniseries, and a serial killer. If you’re the type of person who likes to know...
What Happened to Steven Stayner? A New Hulu Documentary Tells His Story

The concept of the moral panic that is "stranger danger" didn't grip the United States until the 1980s. Around this time, pictures of missing children began showing up on milk cartons, which makes sense. People were drinking a lot of milk, and what better way to put the image of a missing child into the minds of Americans? Steven Stayner was 7 years old when he was taken in 1972 while walking down the street near his home in Merced, Calif.
Is Micah McDonald Dating 'Selling Sunset's' Emma Hernan?

From Chelsea Lazkani and her hubby Jeff to hottie property developer Micah McDonald, Season 5 of the Netflix hit Selling Sunset is chock-full of new faces. Now if you haven’t encountered Micah yet, get streaming. He makes his first appearance during Episode 3 after Jason Oppenheim asks agent Emma Hernan to scope out a property that he has been building in Beverly Hills.
The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes: Chapter V - The Five Orange Pips

When I glance over my notes and records of the Sherlock Holmes cases between the years ’82 and ’90, I am faced by so many which present strange and interesting features that it is no easy matter to know which to choose and which to leave. Some, however, have already gained publicity through the papers, and others have not offered a field for those peculiar qualities which my friend possessed in so high a degree, and which it is the object of these papers to illustrate. Some, too, have baffled his analytical skill, and would be, as narratives, beginnings without an ending, while others have been but partially cleared up, and have their explanations founded rather upon conjecture and surmise than on that absolute logical proof which was so dear to him. There is, however, one of these last which was so remarkable in its details and so startling in its results that I am tempted to give some account of it in spite of the fact that there are points in connection with it which never have been, and probably never will be, entirely cleared up.
Dating and Jumping Bones

You might be with someone that you have been with for a while, and though the two of you might share several interests with one another, you may have an issue when it comes to agreeing on which movie to watch. You might like to watch horror movies with jumping bones and spine tingling mysteries that keep you guessing, where your partner might like sweet romantic films. So, what do you do if you like a different kind of movie than your partner? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

