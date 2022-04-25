ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuppence Middleton is pregnant! Actress unveils her blossoming bump in a gorgeous black gown as she attends the Downton Abbey: A New Era premiere with Måns Mårlind

 1 day ago

Tuppence Middleton is pregnant with her first child.

The actress, 35, unveiled her blossoming bump for the first time on Monday night as she attended the Downton Abbey: A New Era premiere at Leicester Square's Cineworld with director Måns Mårlind, 52.

Beaming for the cameras on the red carpet, an expectant Tuppence proudly cupped her stomach as she wowed in a gorgeous black Valentino dress from the Pre Fall 22 Promenade collection.

Tuppence Middleton is pregnant! The actress unveiled her blossoming bump in a gorgeous black gown as she attended the Downton Abbey: A New Era premiere in Leicester Square on Monday night 

Tuppence keeps her private life largely out of the limelight and it is not known who the father is.

She was previously in a relationship with figurative painter Robert Fry from 2016 to 2019.

In December, she shared a mysterious black-and-white photo - in theme with her Instagram grid - captioned 'Tobias Gremmler,' which received a few comments baring hearts, but their relationship is not known.

Red carpet: Tuppence was joined on the star-studded evening by Swedish director Måns Mårlind, 52
Mother-to-be: Beaming for the cameras on the red carpet, the actress, 35, proudly cupped her stomach as she revealed her pregnancy
Beauty: Tuppence had a gorgeous glow during her Monday night outing, reinforced by a full face of makeup rounded off with plum-hued lipstick
Low-key: Tuppence keeps her private life largely out of the limelight and it is not known who the father is
Elegant: Tuppence wore her chocolate tresses with a natural wave and coordinated the jewels on her sleeves with a distinctive necklace
It was revealed last week that Måns and Tuppence are set to join forces on a new project adapted from a Finnish book.

According to literary agent Elina Ahlbäck, the pair have acquired the film and TV rights for the 2000 novel Troll, a Love Story (original title Tammi in Finnish).

Tuppence, who previously starred in Måns' international series Shadowplay, is set to direct.

Måns told Nordisk Film & TV Fond: 'We have been looking for something to do together for quite some time now and then suddenly Johanna’s wonderful book came to mind.

'It is a highly original, dark and touching folk horror set in our modern world where Trolls are rare, but do exist. It was when Tuppence suggested we move the story from Finland to London I realised this was meant to be.'

Collaboration: It was revealed last week that Måns and Tuppence are set to join forces on a new project adapted from a Finnish book
Exciting: According to literary agent Elina Ahlbäck, the pair have acquired the film and TV rights for the 2000 novel Troll, a Love Story (original title Tammi in Finnish)

Tuppence had a gorgeous glow during her Monday night outing, reinforced by a full face of makeup rounded off with plum-hued lipstick.

She wore her chocolate tresses with a natural wave and coordinated the jewels on her sleeves with a distinctive necklace.

In the second Downton film, Widower Tom Branson will finally discover happiness again following the death of his wife Sybil years earlier, as he ties the knot with Tuppence's character, maid Lucy Smith, who he met in the first film.

Former love: Tuppence was previously in a relationship with figurative painter Robert Fry from 2016 to 2019 (the pair pictured in January 2016)
Post: In December, she shared a mysterious black-and-white photo captioned 'Tobias Gremmler,' which received a few comments baring hearts, but their relationship is not known

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Downton Abbey: A New Era, the sequel to the 2019 film which will see the Crawley family head to the South of France to uncover a mystery at a villa bestowed to Dowager Countess of Grantham, Violet Crawley, while an ambitious director plans to make a film at Downton.

The trailer shows the Crawley family heading to the South of France to uncover a mystery at a villa bestowed to Dowager Countess of Grantham, Violet Crawley, while an ambitious director plans to make a film at Downton.

The upcoming sequel will see the return of the much-loved cast including Hugh, Michelle and Penelope Wilton.

Cast: The upcoming sequel will see the return of the much-loved cast including Hugh, Michelle and Penelope Wilton (L-R) Samantha Bond, Douglas Reith, Harry Hadden-Paton, Laura Carmichael, Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Penelope Wilton, Robert James Collier and Michael Fox

