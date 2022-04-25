ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ALTAVANT SCIENCES TO PRESENT DATA AT ISHLT SHOWING POTENCY AND DISTRIBUTION OF BRONCHIOLITIS OBLITERANS CANDIDATE, ALTA-2530

By Altavant Sciences, Sumitovant Biopharma
CARY, N.C. and BASEL, Switzerland, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altavant Sciences, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on patient-centric drug development in rare respiratory diseases, announced today that the company will make an oral presentation on preclinical results supporting the development of ALTA-2530 for the treatment of bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome (BOS)....

