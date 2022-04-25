ALTAVANT SCIENCES TO PRESENT DATA AT ISHLT SHOWING POTENCY AND DISTRIBUTION OF BRONCHIOLITIS OBLITERANS CANDIDATE, ALTA-2530

Mesenchymal stem cell (MSC)-derived exosomes (Exos) enhanced new bone formation, coupled with positive effects on osteogenesis and angiogenesis. This study aims to define the role of microRNA (miR)-21-5p delivered by human umbilical MSC-derived Exos (hucMSC-Exos) in the osteonecrosis of the femoral head (ONFH). We first validated that miR-21-5p expression was downregulated in the cartilage tissues of ONFH patients. Besides, hucMSCs delivered miR-21-5p to hFOB1.19 cells and human umbilical vein endothelial cells (HUVECs) through the secreted Exos. Loss- and gain-of-function approaches were performed to clarify the effects of Exo-miR-21-5p, SOX5, and EZH2 on HUVEC angiogenesis and hFOB1.19 cell osteogenesis. It was established that Exo-miR-21-5p augments HUVEC angiogenesis and hFOB1.19 cell osteogenesis in vitro, as reflected by elevated alkaline phosphatase (ALP) activity and calcium deposition, and increased the expression of osteogenesis-related markers OCN, Runx2 and Collagen I. Mechanistically, miR-21-5p targeted SOX5 and negatively regulated its expression, while SOX5 subsequently promoted the transcription of EZH2. Ectopically expressed SOX5 or EZH2 could counterweigh the effect of Exo-miR-21-5p. Further, hucMSC-Exos containing miR-21-5p repressed the expression of SOX5 and EZH2 and augmented angiogenesis and osteogenesis in vivo. Altogether, our study uncovered the role of miR-21-5p shuttled by hucMSC-Exos, in promoting angiogenesis and osteogenesis, which may be a potential therapeutic target for ONFH.

