Mortgage rates hit decade high – how first-time buyers and homeowners can get help

INTEREST rates on mortgages are now the highest they’ve been in more than a decade, putting a toll on Americans' finances.

In the week ending April, the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage was 5.11%, data from Freddie Mac shows.

This marks the first time since February 2011 that a mortgage index has risen past 5%.

The trend comes as the markets react to the warnings and moves made recently by the Federal Reserve.

The Fed, which has raised rates already once this year, could hike them several more times this year.

Keep in mind that the Fed does not set mortgage rates, but it does impact them with its monetary policies.

In particular, the Fed has been taking action in efforts to stop inflation from continuing to rise so rapidly, as the supply has failed to meet the demand.

That does appear to be working to some degree.

"While springtime is typically the busiest home-buying season, the upswing in rates has caused some volatility in demand," Sam Khater, chief economist at Freddie Mac, said.

"It continues to be a seller's market, but buyers who remain interested in purchasing a home may find that competition has moderately softened."

But keep in mind, while prices on homes may not rise as rapidly, interest over the term will become more expensive.

For example, if you were to act on a 5.11% rate, you would pay about $287,000 in total interest on a $300,000 loan over 30 years, according to calculator.net.

If you did the same thing when interest rates were 2.72% earlier in the pandemic, you would have only paid roughly $139,186 - almost $148,000 less.

Whether you are a homeowner with an adjustable mortgage rate or a buyer in the market, there are a few ways you might be able to get help.

First time home buyers

Buyers cash assistance

In your state, it’s possible you might be eligible for a first-time home buyer cash assistance program.

However, keep in mind that these may come with strict income requirements.

For example, in New York City, a household of four must not have an area median income (AMI) that exceeds 80% of $95,450.

Eligible first-time homeowners can get up to $100,000 towards a down payment or closing costs.

In South Dakota, on the other hand, your household income must range from a maximum of between $86,000 and $111,000, depending on the county.

The price of the home also cannot exceed $300,000.

First-time homeowners eligible in South Dakota will be provided with low-interest fixed mortgage rates and cash assistance.

Homeowners and first-time buyers

Increase loan term

While interest rates are going up, there might be a way for both first-time buyers and homeowners to keep their payments under control.

You’ll want to look at potentially increasing the term on the mortgage.

Most mortgages terms are usually 15, 20, or 30 years.

While this could lower your mortgage payment, keep in mind you’ll pay more in interest throughout the loan.

Also, keep in mind your interest rate may increase if you are replacing an existing mortgage through refinancing.

Homeowners only

Forbearance

Some homeowners with an adjustable-rate mortgage, which could change periodically, might be struggling to keep up with their payments.

As long as the Covid-19 national emergency remains in effect, struggling homeowners can file for forbearance thanks to the relief provided by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA).

If you file now to have your mortgage payments paused, you might be eligible for forbearance for up to a year.

Initially, you will be given a forbearance of six months with the option of implementing an extension for an additional six months.

While it’s unclear how long the national emergency will last, President Joe Biden announced earlier this year it would be extended for an unspecified amount of time.

Homeowner assistance fund

The Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) is a $9.961billion federal program that helps struggling households behind on their mortgages along with other housing-related expenses.

The purpose of HAF is to prevent foreclosures, mortgage delinquencies and defaults, loss of utilities or other services, and displacement of homeowners experiencing financial burdens after January 21, 2020.

About 30 states, Guam, and Puerto Rico have launched HAF programs, saving millions of Americans from foreclosure.

How much you can get varies between states, but California is currently offering the highest maximum at $80,000 per household.

In comparison, Arizona is offering up to $25,000, Georgia up to $50,000, and Oklahoma up to $20,000.

To qualify, incomes must be 150% or less of the area median income or 100% of the median income for the US, whichever is bigger.

Plus, the homeowner’s mortgage balance must be less than $548,250.

Remove PMI

If you can’t afford at least a 20% down payment on a home, then typically a lender will require you to take out a private mortgage insurance (PMI).

PMIs are designed to protect the lender from losses in case you stop paying the mortgage.

This typically costs between 0.22% and 2.25% of your loan balance each year, according to banking giant Chase.

However, you could get this removed once you own at least a 20% stake in your home.

In fact, the lender will do this automatically once your mortgage has been paid down to 78% of its initial value.

But it’s worth requesting your lender to remove this ahead of time if you are already eligible.

Contact your lender

Lastly, it might make sense to contact your lender and go over your options.

This may include refinancing or seeing if you can get granted a pause on your loans.

Struggling homeowners should also ask what foreclosure prevention options are available.

For more on how you can get help, applications for four UBI and one-time payments are opening up.

Plus, rental assistance worth up to $63,000 is expiring in some states.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS