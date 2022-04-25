ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Here’s the best way to conserve water for Earth Day

By Staff
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 1 day ago
Earth Day was last Friday! The annual celebration that was first held in 1970 is a reminder to people that taking action is the only way to properly invest in our planet and its longevity.

However, April 22 is only just the beginning. It is important that these efforts of sustainability hold value every day, where even small lifestyle changes can make a world of difference in further protecting the environment.

One of the most attainable ways families can do their part is through water conservation. There are mindful ways to conserve water, including home composting – using food scraps to create an organic material that helps develop strong soil.

However, there are tools that are easier to use that can help with your water conservation efforts. This is where the Smart Timer Rebate comes into play.

The Smart Timer Rebate, an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) WaterSense Partner, helps homeowners and commercial properties upgrade from an outdated sprinkler controller to what is called a “Smart Timer.”

The EPA estimates that 50% of irrigation is wasted due to overwatering. The Smart Timer Rebate was designed to address this concern by saving water through automatically adjusting sprinklers to weather and type of vegetation. The timer will also save users money by reducing home and business water bills significantly during winter months.

“When I see automatic sprinklers spray water on sidewalks or water running from taps with no purpose, it breaks my heart because globally 790 million people do not have access to drinking water,” said Smart Timer Rebate founder Sandy Lee. “A smart timer is just one way that technology can divert our precious resource from the garden to a hungry gut. Let’s be mindful of every drop.”

Being that water is a precious and expensive resource, Lee is eager to help as many people redeem this time-sensitive gift from Pasadena Water & Power (and most other water agencies).

Each Smart Timer can save users from over-watering landscapes by 13,500 gallons a year, all while saving $700 over its lifetime. Purchasers can also receive a rebate from California when purchasing, as Pasadena residents are 100% covered while rebates in other cities can range from $80 to $200.

You can reach out to Smart Timer Rebate through email at Info@SmartTimerRebate.com, or over the phone at (323) 791-5289.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

