ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

EXCLUSIVE: Retired estate agent slams Homes for Ukraine scheme as a 'complete SHAM' after his offer to house 30 refugees is ignored by Home Office for two weeks

By Exclusive By Stewart Whittingham
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lFi4V_0fJeC3yh00
Steve Gooderson raised £40,000 to give Ukrainian refugees somewhere to stay without having to worry about rent or staying with another family - but so far the government has not recognised his scheme, claiming there is a 20-day backlog before they can even begin to consider the offer of help under official Home Office Rules

A retired estate agent has slammed the government's scheme to house Ukrainian refugees as a 'complete sham' after his offer to home 30 of them was ignored.

Steve Gooderson, 64, has raised £40,000 to cover the cost of a year's rent for the refugees after being horrified by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He even persuaded one landlord to donate one of the houses in Ashton-under-Lyne, Gtr Manchester, rent-free for a whole year.

But despite his free offer to the government two weeks ago, the former property manager has been met with silence and administrative backlog.

He claims there is a even 20-day backlog before the government even considers offers of help under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, however officials deny this.

Steve told Mailonline: 'We have the money in place, the houses, food, clothes and interpreters with the help of the local Ukrainian community.

'Everything is in place without a penny in costs to the taxpayer.

'We have made the offer to the government, then nothing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11jn4D_0fJeC3yh00
1a West St, Stalybridgedan is one of the properties on offer. Gooderson, of Stalybridge, Tameside, approached his local MP Jonathan Reynolds who also contacted the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities for him. The MP got no further than he did
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FfPbh_0fJeC3yh00
59 pottinger street, Ashton-under-Lyne, is sitting empty waiting for Ukrainian refugees who never arrive thanks to government bureaucracy. Around 12,000 people had arrived in the UK under Ukraine visa schemes as of Tuesday, according to Home Office figures, roughly a third of those granted visas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iXDbD_0fJeC3yh00
58 Turner Lane, Ashton-under-Lyne is the final address. Goodernson even pursuaded the landlord of the house to donate it for one year. He called government's scheme to house Ukrainian refugees a 'complete sham'

'It is incredibly frustrating.

'The government talk of wanting to help Ukrainian refugees and nothing.

'I think this whole government scheme is a complete sham.

'I have not heard anything back for nearly two weeks. It is not an exaggeration to say these delays are costing lives.

'People are being blown up, shot and tortured while the government delays. We are being knocked from pillar to post and still nothing.

'While the matter gets discussed from one committee to another, the people of Ukraine are lying in body bags.'

Steve, of Stalybridge, Tameside, approached his local MP Jonathan Reynolds who also contacted the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities for him.

The MP also got no further forward because of delays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bLHsn_0fJeC3yh00
Gooderson said: 'It is not an exaggeration to say these delays are costing lives. 'People are being blown up, shot and tortured while the government delays. We are being knocked from pillar to post and still nothing'

A government spokeswoman said: 'Thanks to the public's generosity in offering their homes, more than 39,300 visas have been granted so far with 6,600 Ukrainians arriving safely in the UK under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

'Currently the scheme is open to individuals, but we plan to expand this to organisations and community groups who will be able to sponsor multiple guests.'

More than 150,000 people registered to sponsor people from Ukraine looking to come to the UK.

Figures showed that almost 72,000 UK visas have now been issued to Ukrainian refugees but fewer than a third have arrived so far.

Official data showed more than 107,000 people applied for visas under two schemes, including 66,000 through the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship programme.

It means there is still a backlog of more than 35,000 applications to process.

Campaigners called the numbers are 'woeful', urging the Government to 'cut the red tape' for refugees seeking sanctuary in Britain.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
CBS News

Warning from ex-Russian president on Finland or Sweden joining NATO

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev warned Thursday that Russia would deploy nuclear weapons close to the Baltic states and Scandinavia if Finland or Sweden decide to join NATO. Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's security council and president from 2008 to 2012, wrote on Telegram that if the countries joined, it...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Reynolds
Daily Mail

Russia's feared Wagner mercenaries are spotted in Ukraine for the first time after British officials warned more than a thousand had been deployed

The Wagner Group of Kremlin-backed mercenaries has been pictured in Ukraine for the first time amid fears as many as 1,000 fighters have been deployed to the war. The shadowy military company which has been linked to a string of killings, rapes and war crimes around the world is known as Putin's private army which carries out his dirty work at an arm's length from the state.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Government Of Ukraine#Home Office#Ukrainian#Russian#The Homes For Ukraine
BBC

Ukraine round-up: Russia sends warning to US

For weeks Russian forces have been withdrawing from around the Ukrainian capital to focus on seizing eastern parts of the country. But Friday proved that that Kyiv is still far from safe. Russia said it hit a plant just outside the city that makes anti-aircraft and anti-ship missiles, and claimed...
MILITARY
Fortune

Meet the Phoenix Ghost, a secretive new drone the U.S. fast-tracked for delivery to Ukraine

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The United States has spent roughly $3.4 billion on sending military assistance to Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24. The latest $800 million package, unveiled in mid-March, includes funds earmarked to gift Kyiv a brand-new line of drones that have never been deployed in combat before.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Putin's mighty war machine on the SCRAPHEAP: After two months of fighting, Russia has now lost 873 tanks, 179 aircraft, 21,800 troops... and the pride of its navy is lying on the bottom of the Black Sea

The scale of Russian troop losses in Ukraine has tipped 21,000 as Putin's war rumbles into its third month today. The latest statistics, published by the Ukrainian Land Forces this morning, suggest 21,800 Russian fighters have been killed amid bitter resistance from Ukraine's armed forces and territorial defence units - though this figure could not be verified.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

344K+
Followers
33K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy