BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregon State Police on Saturday identified a 34-year-old Salem man killed on U.S. Highway 20E east of Bend Friday afternoon when he lost control of his pickup truck and it slid sideways into the oncoming lane, where it was struck broadside by another pickup. The post OSP IDs Salem man killed in collision of two pickups on Highway 20E east of Bend appeared first on KTVZ.

BEND, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO