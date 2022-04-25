ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Amateur footballers can check if they’ve got what it takes to become a Premier League star – by taking a FREE quiz

By Giacomo Pisa
 1 day ago
ARE you an amateur footballer looking to get to the next level?

This free online quiz will reveal if you’ve got what it takes to become a Premier League star.

Grassroots players can see if they've got what it takes to be a Premier League star Credit: Getty

By answering questions on playing style and attributes both on and off the pitch, you'll be able to see which footballing great you’re most like.

Designers created the online tool after a poll of 750 grassroots players revealed amateurs are trying to emulate Premier League footballers.

Wearing hair bands, rolling down their socks and getting tattoos are all popular ways of emulating Prem greats.

A further 47 per cent said they even "borrow" fashion tips from Prem stars, and over two fifths monitor their on-pitch performances via smart watches.

But it is not just sports science that has been adopted by amateurs.

A quarter of players copy goal celebrations, and two in ten attempt to 'Bend It Like Beckham' and score from the half-way line.

Grassroots players also copy their favourite players on the pitch by putting on brightly coloured boots, wearing gloves like Paul Pogba and hairbands like Jack Grealish.

Over one in ten choose to roll their socks down with small shin pads Grealish-esque, put Vicks on the top of their shirt and cut the ends off socks like Harry Kane.

A spokesperson for online betting sporting website CopyBet, which commissioned the research, said: "Football has changed from top to bottom with amateur players taking inspiration from today’s footballing stars – such as Phil Foden, Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Football is universal and with the players in the Premier and Scottish Premier League all starting at grassroots level, it is good to see their influence spreading back throughout the beautiful game.”

The study found amateur players have been so inspired by footballing teams they have purchased an advertised product (30 per cent), backed a charitable campaign (26 per cent) and named their pet after them (22 per cent).

And under two in ten have gone as far as dying their own hair in their favourite team’s colours.

Nearly a third of players said they copy elite footballers as they are a huge fan of the sport - while 24 per cent admit it creates a bit of fun for the game.

Many grassroots players choose to copy Jack Grealish and wear a hairband Credit: Getty

And 18 per cent said they follow the game religiously.

Meanwhile, Manchester United superstar Ronaldo is having a larger influence on grassroots football than any other Premier League player – followed by Kane (14 per cent), Mohammed Salah (13 per cent) and Kevin De Bruyne (11 per cent).

The poll via OnePoll found two in ten amateur players go as far to adopt the playing style of Liverpool with Jurgen Klopp being the most popular manager they want to play for.

Other team styles copied on the pitch include Aston Villa, Brentford, and Brighton – with Celtic and Rangers also considered.

The spokesperson added: "With grassroots footballers playing an average of four games a month and the Premier League stars performing regularly, there is no surprise that players will get inspiration each week.

"We set up this quiz to see if amateurs really do emulate the biggest stars of the beautiful game.”

Top 10 on pitch attributes grassroots players have copied from Prem footballers

  1. Worn brightly coloured boots
  2. Worn gloves (like Pogba, Riyad Mahrez)
  3. Worn the same boots as your favourite player
  4. Worn a hairband to avoid getting hair in your face (like Gareth Bale, David Beckham)
  5. Socks rolled up over the knee (like Ronaldo, etc.)
  6. Worn a t-shirt under your shirt with a slogan on it which you revealed when you scored (like Mario Balotelli’s ‘why always me?’)
  7. Worn a compression top under your shirt (like Jamie Vardy, etc.)
  8. Copied haircuts (like Grealish, Pogba, Foden)
  9. Socks rolled down with small shin pads (like Grealish)
  10. Put Vicks on the top of the shirt
Grealish's low socks style is a hit with grassroots players Credit: Getty

Top 10 playing style attributed grassroots players have copied from Prem footballers

  1. Attempted to score from the half-way line like Beckham
  2. Put both hands up in the air when taking a corner
  3. Done a fake run-up to confuse the keeper
  4. Bounced up and down on the goal line to put off the spot kick taker
  5. Adopted superstitions (e.g. not putting your shirt on until you get to the pitch, touching a sign such as 'This is Anfield')
  6. Dived to get a penalty or free-kick
  7. Chewed gum when sat on the bench
  8. Rolled around the pitch after being tackled/injured – even if not actually in pain
  9. Surrounded the referee to change their decision
  10. Taken a ‘Panenka penalty’
The 'Panenka penalty' is often copied up and down the country Credit: Getty

Top five off the pitch attributes grassroots have copied from Prem footballers

  1. Taken an ice bath
  2. Followed their exercise routines
  3. Dribbled around cones
  4. Gone to gym to use the same equipment
  5. Eaten a strict diet (i.e. keto, vegan, etc.) they also follow

Top 10 Prem players grassroots strive to copy

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo
  2. Harry Kane
  3. Mohammed Salah
  4. Kevin De Bruyne
  5. Phil Foden
  6. Jack Grealish
  7. N'Golo Kante
  8. Sadio Mane
Ronaldo is the most-copied Prem star by grassroots players Credit: AFP

