SBLive’s San Diego Section Baseball Top 10: Madison enters at No. 7

By Bodie De Silva
 1 day ago

SBLive’s San Diego Section high school baseball rankings are compiled by SBLive California reporter Bodie DeSilva and will be released every Monday throughout the the season.

SAN DIEGO SECTION TOP 10 BASEBALL RANKINGS

April 25, 2022

1. Santana (15-3)

Photo by Justin Fine

The Sultans beat Grossmont 6-1 last week. They'll play No. 2 Granite Hills twice this week.

Last week: 3

2. Granite Hills (15-4)

Photo by Steven Silva

The Eagles dropped Tuesday's league game against Helix, 6-5 in eight innings. They'll have a big opportunity to bounce back with two games against No. 1 Santana this week.

Last week: 2

3. Torrey Pines (14-7)

The Falcons showcased their pitching depth last week, taking two of three games from San Marcos to move atop the North County Coastal League standings.

Last week: 7

4. San Marcos (16-3-1)

The Knights dropped their final two games against No. 3 Torrey Pines, losing consecutive games for the first time this season.

Last week: 1

5. St. Augustine (15-6-2)

Photo by Steven Silva

The Saints went 2-2 last week in the loaded Boras Classic. Their two wins came against Foothill and La Mirada, each by a score of 3-2.

Last week: 5

6. Francis Parker (20-2)

Parker swept Bishop's last week, winning the three games by a combined score of 38-3, to extend their winning streak to 17 games. They'll be off this week before two league series against La Jolla Country Day and Santa Fe Christian to finish the season.

Last week: 8

7. Madison (14-6)

Madison has now won seven of their past eight games after last week's sweep of Scripps Ranch. They'll battle Cathedral Catholic this week with first place in the Western League up for grabs.

Last week: NR

8. Rancho Bernardo (13-8)

The Broncos moved up to third in the North County Coastal League with a series sweep of Carlsbad. They'll play No. 4 San Marcos three times this week.

Last week: NR

9. Del Norte (17-4)

Del Norte took two of three games from Rancho Buena Vista, dropping the final game 2-1. They'll begin a series with El Camino on Monday.

Last week: 6

10. Montgomery (15-7)

The Aztecs were off last week. They'll play Bonita Vista on Tuesday looking to climb up the Metro Mesa League standings with two weeks left to play.

Last week: 10

5 other teams considered: Helix, La Costa Canyon, Eastlake, Christian, Poway

