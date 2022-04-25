FROM THE PUBLISHER | College basketball free agency

The Nijel Pack announcement over this past weekend seems very much like the nightmare K-State fans envisioned at the dawn of the free-agency era in college sports.

That’s what it really is. College athletes can go anywhere, anytime, to the highest bidder.

Young Mr. Pack was a star here at K-State, an all-conference performer, one of the best scorers we’ve had in a long, long time. He just finished his sophomore year, so you’d presume he has two more very productive years.

This weekend, he announced that he was transferring to the University of Miami. A lawyer simultaneously announced that some business with ties to that university was giving him $400,000 per year for two years, plus a car. The business — LifeWallet — will presumably use Mr. Pack as a pitchman of some sort, but let’s get real here: It’s just a funnel for booster money to get him to Miami.

We’ll never know, but it would be fascinating to find out how much the maximum offer K-State boosters could make. What…he’d endorse BNSF, or Koch Industries? Hard to fathom.

Of course, there were unique circumstances. Mr. Pack left when the coach who recruited him, Bruce Weber, was shown the door. Can’t blame the kid too much — even under the old rules, college athletes could transfer penalty-free if there was a coaching change.

But still, this is pretty close to the nightmare: K-State develops a star, then the kid jumps to Miami or UCLA or Texas to collect the maximum paycheck. Maybe more than he’d get by going pro.

So K-State is the minor league, the developmental program for the bluebloods, the junior varsity of big-time basketball. Maybe we end up with the castoffs, the guys who don’t get enough minutes at North Carolina or (gasp!) KU.

Would Jacob Pullen have stuck around Manhattan? Sure, a new car from Robbins or Briggs would be nice, but $500K in the bank from, say, Conoco Phillips would be hard to compete with. Mr. Pullen, in response to the Pack announcement, tweeted: “I could’ve been rich in college.” True dat. The question is: Where?

Would Mitch Richmond have landed in Manhattan? Rolando? Mike Evans?

Maybe. Maybe not.

Look, folks. It’s free agency. The transfer portal combined with the so-called “name, image and likeness” rules have created that reality. The stars are going to go where they can make big money.

Something about it doesn’t feel right. I can’t argue against either of the rule changes, really, not when coaches jump from one multi-million-dollar contract to another, and when athletics departments continue building monuments.

And maybe it will all work out OK for K-State. Maybe. The world turns in unexpected ways.

But this weekend, it sure felt like something went seriously wrong.