Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors missed their chance to close out their series against the Denver Nuggets. On the verge of completing a sweep of the Nuggets, the Warriors weren't able to get the job done, as the Nuggets were able to get their first win in the series last night. A surprise for fans that happened during the game was Stephen Curry missing 4 free throws, the most of his career.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO