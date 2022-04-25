ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

3 Crazy Trade Ideas Involving Lakers’ LeBron James

By James Piercey
NBA Analysis Network
NBA Analysis Network
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

LeBron James has never been traded by his team seeking a change of direction. That should not come as a surprise to anybody with an interest in the NBA. After all, he’s been widely regarded as...

www.nbaanalysis.net

fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can’t Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: “One Got Swept And One Didn’t Even Make The Play-In.”

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant react as Blake Griffin hints who is to blame for Game 3 loss

As the Brooklyn Nets find themselves in a 0-3 hole to the Boston Celtics, you can sort of feel the roof caving in on a difficult season. The Celtics had the Nets outclassed in this one. Kevin Durant has been in a funk this series and it persisted at Barclays Center. We didn’t expect that at all. At one point, head coach Steve Nash turned to Blake Griffin to provide a spark. Momentarily it worked. But then, like all other tacts an outmatched Nets unit tried, it fell short. And after the game, Griffin didn’t think the team had the appropriate amount of “attention to detail” or the right “spirit” to get the big win.
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
fadeawayworld.net

Goran Dragic Admits It Was Difficult Playing For The Brooklyn Nets: "Every Day There Was Something Different, Something Difficult."

Goran Dragic joined the Brooklyn Nets after getting bought out by the San Antonio Spurs following his trade from the Toronto Raptors. He was supposed to be another weapon for the Nets off the bench but failed to make an impact on a team that was disjointed for almost the entirety of the season. And now the opportunity seems to have gone, with the Nets getting swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Teams With The Most Championships: Los Angeles Lakers And Boston Celtics Are Tied With 17 Championships

Winning an NBA title is the most important part of playing professional basketball. It is the end goal for every season and the reason players dedicate their lives to the game. Of course, it is also the most difficult part of basketball. That is why franchises scramble every season to build together the best possible team to contend with until the end of the playoffs.
The Spun

Steve Nash Reacts To The Ben Simmons Decision

Ben Simmons was supposed to make his Nets debut in Game 4. Then it became Game 5. Now, it’s Game 8 – see what we did there?. Simmons, whom the Nets acquired in the blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, has yet to suit up in a Nets uniform. The missing piece of Brooklyn’s supposed “Big 3” has been recovering from a herniated disc.
The Spun

Charles Barkley Blasts Kevin Durant: NBA World Reacts

Charles Barkley isn’t happy with how Kevin Durant has played for the Brooklyn Nets these last three games. The Nets are down 3-0 in their series against the Boston Celtics and face elimination on Monday night. Durant hasn’t been himself in this series. He finished Saturday night’s loss with...
