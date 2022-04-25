ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital Launches Interventional Cardiology Program and Opens State-of-the-Art Cardiac Catheterization Lab

Cover picture for the articleThe new interventional cardiology program will provide advanced cardiac intervention services, expanding access to the hospital’s team of leading specialists and expert care. NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital celebrated the launch of its interventional cardiology program and the opening of its new cardiac catheterization laboratory, designed to support cardiac...

